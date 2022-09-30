Ubisoft is Removing 18 Pieces of DLC From 5 Games This Week

Ubisoft, one of the biggest gaming companies in the world, recently announced that it would be shutting down the servers of its older games. It has been revealed that the French video game company will disable the servers on September 1, but it was delayed for a month. Ubisoft is removing eighteen pieces of DLC from five games on October 1. Thankfully, these games will still be playable offline, but the additional content, such as the extra maps, will be disabled.

PC players should redeem the DLC before October 1 to be able to access and play it. On the other hand, console players will still be able to download it whenever they please as long as it is also redeemed before the shutdown date. Nevertheless, fans of older titles should get ready to buy more DLC to be prepared for more possible server shutdowns.

Here is a short list of all the DLC from five games that Ubisoft will be removing:

Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)

Hunter Pack

Lost Expeditions

Monkey Business

Predator

Warrior’s Pack

Assassin’s Creed 3

Benedict Arnold

The Battle Hardened Pack

The Hidden Secrets Pack

The Tyranny of King Washington

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Animus 1.0

Animus 2.0

Animus 3.0

The Da Vinci Disappearance

Silent Hunter 5

Allied Ships

U-Boats

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Malik costume

Sand Wraith

Survival Mode Map

There are still more games being removed, including Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, Rayman Legends, and ZombiU.

Ubisoft did not disclose the reason for the decommissioned services for these games. But the public presumes that it does not have enough players to keep the servers running.

Also, it is unclear whether Ubisoft will also shut down the servers for the other old games, but it will surely be announced, so stand by the AOTF website for more updates!

- This article was updated on September 30th, 2022