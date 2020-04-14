In an effort to encourage people to stay home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sony is giving away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey completely free of charge through May 5. These free downloads are a part of the company’s newly revealed “Plat At Home’ initiative, which serves to provide financial support to independent studios as well as give players a reason to stay home in the coming weeks.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has formed a $10 million fund as a part of this initiative to support independent game developers who may be experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.”Play At Home has two components,” said SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan in a post on the PlayStation Blog. “First, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers.” Details about how exactly the fund will be used will be made available at a later date.

Starting tomorrow, April 15 at 8 PM PDT, Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Thatgamecompnay’s 2012 indie hit Journey will be downloadable for free from the PlayStation Store. Once you download the games, they’re yours to keep forever. An active PlayStation Plus subscription is not required, either. Both titles will be available for three weeks, with the promotion ending on May 5 at 8 PM PDT. If you are an active PlayStation Plus member though, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is currently free this month, so you can snag the entire main Uncharted series for free this month if you don’t own the games already.

“During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment,” Ryan concluded. “At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners.”