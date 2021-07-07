Upcoming Horror Game Saint Kotar Has Found a Publisher

Red Martyr Entertainment has found a publisher for its psychological horror game Saint Kotar in Soedesco, a publisher located in the Netherlands.

There are some good news from the Red Martyr Entertainment team. The psychological horror adventure Saint Kotar is nearing its release and has found a company to promote and distribute it. It will be the Dutch studio SOEDESCO, whose catalog already includes several horror titles such as Remothered. Among the Sleep, Monstrum, Dollhouse etc.

“We are pleased to have teamed up with SOEDESCO to release our first title: Saint Kotar. We have been working on this game for two and a half years and we are sure that SOEDESCO is the perfect partner we need to support its growth into something really special. We will work together to make the game see the light of day on PCs and consoles very quickly.” – said the director of Saint Kotar, Marko Tominić.

The release date for the game is still 2021, and the team mentions the release sometime during August. The game has recently entered the alpha phase. This means it is playable from start to finish, the interface has been finalized, the music has been recorded and the team still has to work on the characters and insert secondary tasks/quests.

You can try the demo version of the game right now on Steam called Saint Kotar: Yellow Mask.

The description of the game reads as follows :