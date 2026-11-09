US officials reportedly believed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s secret lover was feeding information to Beijing, then he admitted he cheated on his wife

Nvidia is currently launching an independent investigation into its founder and CEO Jensen Huang after reports surfaced about his relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, the BBC reports. While this situation is serious, the board of directors stated they have no reason to believe that company secrets or national security were compromised.

Jensen Huang has been leading the company for more than 30 years and has been a massive figure in the tech industry, having taken risks on AI long before it became the standard. Alongside the investigation, Jensen Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife.

He offered a public apology, stating, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” He also noted that he takes full responsibility for his actions, mentioning that he fell short of the expectations set for him by the company, the board, and the shareholders.

Trump says Jensen Huang is a fine person

The inquiry stems from reports that Jensen Huang was a target of a foreign intelligence effort involving a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang. US intelligence officials believe Alice Huang, who is not related to the CEO, acted as a spy for Beijing.

BREAKING: Nvidia, $NVDA, CEO Jensen Huang sends a company-wide email regarding his recently reported relationship with a Chinese spy. pic.twitter.com/NTdoSgaxoy — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 8, 2026

Surveillance reportedly uncovered communications between her and the Nvidia boss after a process called unmasking. The company she is linked to, Megaspeed, has also appointed external legal advisers to conduct its own internal investigation.

President Donald Trump spoke about the situation, noting that he had not spoken with the Nvidia head since the investigation became public. He told reporters, “I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what’s going on.”

The President also mentioned that he believes Jensen Huang has done an amazing job for the country. When asked if he wished he had acted on intelligence reports regarding Alice Huang last year, he responded, “No, I don’t think so. I think he’s an honourable guy.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to comment on the matter while traveling to a G7 meeting. He told the press, “I can’t comment on any of that. I just can’t comment because of the nature of it.” He added that he could not speak on the internal corporate matter at Nvidia.

The Chinese government has rejected these espionage allegations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described the claims as groundless speculation, stating that the allegations are intended to malign China.

Three House Republican committee leaders have now asked Jensen Huang to appear before them to discuss the company’s security protocols. Their letter addressed the importance of protecting technology from foreign adversary espionage.

Jensen Huang has expressed his full cooperation with the board’s investigation. He stated, “I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.”

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