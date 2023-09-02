Use This Strand Bridge Skip Cheese in Destiny 2 Crota’s End to Make Your Life Easier

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While the bridge encounter in the Destiny 1 Crota’s End Raid could easily be done solo, the bridge encounter in the Destiny 2 Crota’s End Reprised Raid is impossible to solo thanks to the new Chalice of Light mechanic. Fortunately, there is a cheese to get Guardians across the gap without having to go on the bridge. Here’s how to do it.

How to Use the Strand Bridge Skip Cheese in Destiny 2 Crota’s End

The bridge encounter in Destiny 2 Crota’s End requires you to send a Guardian across the bridge one at a time because the only way to not instantly die on the bridge is to carry a sword. However, I can personally attest to the fact that, at least in Contest Mode, one Guardian versus the Gatekeeper and all the adds is impossible.

Only one Guardian can go over at a time because only one sword spawns at a time. However, you can get another swordless Guardian to the other side to help clear the adds and weaken the Gatekeeper by using this Strand Tangle Grapple technique.

The only way this Strand Tangle Grapple technique works is by using a Strand Warlock with The Wanderer Aspect. For some reason, Strand Warlocks with The Wanderer Aspect throw Tangles much further than any other build, and this allows you to bypass the bridge debuff that instantly kills anyone who tries to cross the gap.

This cheese is brought to us by Mystic on Twitter (or X), but I tested it myself and it works.

This cheese is particular — if you don’t do it exactly like this, you’ll fail. You need to stand on the right side of the map. Once your Strand Warlock with The Wanderer Aspect is there with a Tangle, aim at the center of and a little bit above the Hive structure on the other side.

Any class with a Strand Grapple can make it across, but the Strand Warlock with The Wanderer Aspect is the only class that can throw the Tangle. Once a swordless Guardian is across, they can help the sword Guardian by clearing out all the adds and weakening the Gatekeeper.

I highly recommend camping by the door to spawn kill all the adds and use Tractor Cannon and Suspend on the Gatekeeper to make the sword Guardian’s job much easier.

After the sword Guardian kills the Gatekeeper and plants the sword, the extra Guardian needs to make it back to the other side. You can try the Strand Tangle Grapple technique again, but I found that they always die no matter what when you try this.

Sometimes their Ghost would be on the other side which is what you want and sometimes it would be on the same side which is not what you want. Experiment with different strategies to find something that works.

Hopefully, Bungie doesn’t fix this bridge cheese because it doesn’t break the encounter at all. It’s using in-game mechanics to think of a smart way to push the mechanics along by helping the first sword Guardian. We’ll see, but use it while it lasts! Also, use our Ir Yut, The Deathsinger boss guide if you need help with the next encounter.

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023