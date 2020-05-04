Star Wars and virtual reality seems like a match made in heaven, as who doesn’t want to take part in lightsaber duels in VR. While there had been VR experiences like as part of Star Wars Battlefront, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series really stood out when it was first announced. The first episode of the series launched last May alongside the release of the Oculus Quest, but the game as a whole was exclusive to Oculus headsets at that time. We were hoping it would expand out beyond Oculus and now we have learned that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is finally coming to PSVR this summer.

This announcement was made through the PlayStation Blog by the game’s Executive Creative Producer, Mark Miller, where he revealed that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series would be coming to PSVR sometime later this summer. When the game launches, it will be available as one package with all three episodes and the Lightsaber Dojo included, so we will not have to wait for individual episodes to launch like it did on Oculus.

No other details were given about the release of the game, but you can look at any videos for the Oculus version if you are curious to learn more about the game. This also meant that no price was given, though the Oculus versions are $9.99 per episode. You have to wonder if this means it will be around $30 as a bundle, or if it may be a little cheaper since the game has already been out. Considering it has the Star Wars brand on it, I’m sure it will be on the higher end though.

I know I can’t wait to play alongside Darth Vader in VR when the game does release later this summer, so stay tuned for more details about a release date and price in the coming months.