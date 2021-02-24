Valheim Continues Its Growth Into 4 Million Copies

It feels like just yesterday that the Valheim developers were announcing the game’s milestone of one million players. Despite that massive milestone for an indie title, the team skyrocketed to two million shortly thereafter. Then it was on to three million, something very rarely heard of. As revealed today, the game’s success shows no sign of stopping. Iron Gate AB took to Steam to announce that Valheim has reached four million copies sold, yet another massive milestone!

As with previous posts, the team thanked all four million Vikings for their support and passion for Valheim. That’s no small feat and is well deserved for a game as in-depth and enjoyable as Valheim. With that, the team also shared some other interesting statistics. These include the game reaching 500,000 concurrent players, being 57th in review scores for all Steam games, and 81,000+ Positive Steam reviews. Most interesting of all though, the game has been played a combined total of 10,000 years. Given the game has only been out for 20 days, that’s a massive amount of time dying to difficult to kill creatures.

I’m one of those four million and let me say, this level of success is more than deserved. I’ve had a blast exploring the lands, slaying monsters, acquiring new gear, and building a grand base. Given the hundreds of hours others have in the game already, I think it’s needless to say that I’m not alone. If you’re one of those Vikings and find the game a blast, be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Valheim is available exclusively on PC through Steam.