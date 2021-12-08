Update 3.12 has arrived for Valorant, and here’s the complete information of the changes added with this patch. This new update adds agent-specific keybinds, enabling players to customize each Agent’s keybinds. You can find these new options in the Controls section under Actions. You will be able to “create, delete, and search for keybind profiles for each agent.” However, these profiles are limited to one per Agent, but this is still a great feature nonetheless. You can now report others in the Agent select menu with this update.

There are also fixes to different bugs and general changes to the game. The following section will list the official patch notes. Here’s everything new with Valorant update 3.12.

Valorant Update 3.12 Patch Notes

GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

AGENT-SPECIFIC KEYBINDS

We heard you loud and clear. You can now go to the Settings Menu and set different keybinds for each Agent!

Go to Settings >> Controls >> Actions to get started

Added ability to create, delete, and search for keybind profiles for each Agent. You cannot create more than one profile per Agent.

Added ability to copy your default keybindings to a single profile or all profiles at once.

Now when your keybinds are in conflict, you can see what other items the binding is assigned to.

You can revert individual changes made to bindings in each keybind profile. Reverting will reset the keybind to what it was at the time the profile was created.

SOCIAL UPDATES

Report in Agent Select is now live!

You can now report disruptive players during the pregame. Just hover over the name and click REPORT.

You can also add players to your friends list if you have a positive experience.

Friendly Fire detection

You Better stop purposely blasting grenades on your teammates cause we’re tracking them and will be punishing excessive damage to allies!

PROGRESSION UPDATES

Wide Player Cards

After community feedback we are bringing back the Wide Player cards that are shown during the Loading Screens and in the kill banners.

GENERAL

Integrated select changes and bug fixes for Slate/UI from Unreal Engine 4.26 and 4.27.

BUGS

AGENTS

Fixed a bug that caused abilities that consist of a held object to display incorrectly in third person. You’ll notice this fix on Skye, Sage, Jett, Yoru, and Reyna.

SOCIAL

Fixed a bug where players were able to spam invite others to party.

While the new update is not that big but it does add some interesting and useful features to the game which will further improve the experience of players.

Valorant is available now on PC.