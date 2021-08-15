Warzone Season 5 Loadout Movement bug first appearances

Warzone Season 5 went live this past August 12th, as we now know the patch came with its share of new guns, map changes, bug fixes, and even new perks and operators as discussed in a previous post.

I’ve been watching a lot of Warzone content revolving around the new season 5 update and besides the new gun loadouts, perks, and map changes (now you can hear drilling noises all around the map for some reason) becoming potentially meta I stumbled upon two different YouTubers having the same bug-glitch.

The new warzone season 5 bug that keeps you from moving…

It looks like that after you go over the buy station (not anyone in particular) and buying a loadout your character starts moving in a set direction without you having to press any keys or even moving your keyboard. The first time I saw this bug was in Metaphor’s new video where he was testing the new assault rifle that came with the update, around the 3:40 minute mark he bought a loadout as started experiencing this new weird bug until it just stopped.

This seemed odd to me but I thought it maybe was a keyboard malfunction or just a one-in-a-time driver mistake that fixed itself in a couple of seconds.

Then some weirder happened, I went over Westie’s channel to see another warzone gameplay with the new weapons looking to find some funny commentary and maybe something new in his loadout and it happened again.

This time, it happened not to Westie but to Tomographic, another warzone YouTuber who regularly plays with Westie and many other YouTubers.

It was the same thing, after buying a loadout a getting into his character starting moving without him pressing any keys until it suddenly stopped, all this happening in the middle of gunfights and playful banter.

I even googled “Warzone season 5 Bug and I came across a youtube video titled “Warzone Season 5 Loadout Movement bug Fix” where he starts experiencing the same problem but somehow it fixes it by pressing the backward key on his keyboard until the game lets him move forward.

Some players in the comments say that they have experienced the same thing as well and some even joked around the issue saying that it was a new moonwalk feature added to the game.

I hope that these are rare occurrences are nothing major, I’m hoping they release a hotfix in the next couple of days. This issue could be a big problem once the meta is settled and the tournaments start again.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.