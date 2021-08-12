Warzone Season 5: Start Time, Patch Notes, Map Changes, Details, and More

Season 5 is nearly here for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the exact time when you can start playing the new update. This season brings new weapons, modes, and operators to Warzone. The Gulag is being changed to the Rush map, two new perks are being added to the game, and new POIs will be scattered across Verdansk. A new mid-season event is coming soon as well, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

Warzone Season 5 Start Time

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone will begin on August 12 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. The season was originally scheduled to release the day before, but Activision has delayed the new season by 24 hours to fix a testing issue that was discovered earlier this week.

The update file for the patch will be released when the season goes live, but the Black Ops Cold War update will be released on August 11 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. Even though the update will be released earlier for Black Ops, the new seasonal content won’t be available until Season 5 officially begins.

Season 5 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5, but Raven Software has already shared most of the major features for this update. Here’s what you can expect:

New Weapons TEC-9 Pistol EM2 Assault Rifle Cane Melee Marshal Pistol

New Perks Combat Scout Highlights enemies in bright orange when you damage them Tempered Armor Plates now absorb 75 damage You only need two Armor Plates to fully armor up

Map Changes Broadcast Stations Spawn in random locations and offer high-tier loot [Redacted] POI Coming sometime during the season

New Gulag Based on Rush

New Operators Kitsune Hudson Stryker

Red Door Mid-Season Event More information will be revealed later in the season



Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.