Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.40 Patch Notes (Season 5)

Warzone Season 5 brings new weapons, modes, and operators.

August 12th, 2021 by Diego Perez

Update 1.40 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Warzone, adding several new weapons, map changes, and operators to the popular battle royale game.

Warzone is getting its first-ever exclusive perks this season, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also getting a bunch of new content this season as well. Season 5 will also feature a mysterious in-game event centered around the red doors sometime during the season, but not much is known about that yet. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.40.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.40 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.40, but we already know most of the major features for the Season 5 update. We’ll update this article once Raven Software releases the full list of patch notes, but for now, here’s what you can expect this season:

  • New Weapons
    • TEC-9 Pistol
    • EM2 Assault Rifle
    • Cane Melee
    • Marshal Pistol
  • New Perks
    • Combat Scout
      • Highlights enemies in bright orange when you damage them
    • Tempered
      • Armor Plates now absorb 75 damage
      • You only need two Armor Plates to fully armor up
  • Map Changes
    • Broadcast Stations
      • Spawn in random locations and offer high-tier loot
    • [Redacted] POI
      • Coming sometime during the season
  • New Gulag 
    • Based on Rush
  • New Operators
    • Kitsune
    • Hudson
    • Stryker
  • Red Door Mid-Season Event
    • More information will be revealed later in the season

Warzone Season 5 will begin on August 12 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. The update file will be released when the season goes live on all platforms. The Season 5 update for Black Ops Cold War has already been released, but the new seasonal content won’t be available in that game until Season 5 officially begins.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

