Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.40 Patch Notes (Season 5)

Update 1.40 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Warzone, adding several new weapons, map changes, and operators to the popular battle royale game.
Warzone is getting its first-ever exclusive perks this season, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also getting a bunch of new content this season as well. Season 5 will also feature a mysterious in-game event centered around the red doors sometime during the season, but not much is known about that yet. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.40.
Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.40 Patch Notes
There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.40, but we already know most of the major features for the Season 5 update. We’ll update this article once Raven Software releases the full list of patch notes, but for now, here’s what you can expect this season:
- New Weapons
- TEC-9 Pistol
- EM2 Assault Rifle
- Cane Melee
- Marshal Pistol
- New Perks
- Combat Scout
- Highlights enemies in bright orange when you damage them
- Tempered
- Armor Plates now absorb 75 damage
- You only need two Armor Plates to fully armor up
- Map Changes
- Broadcast Stations
- Spawn in random locations and offer high-tier loot
- [Redacted] POI
- Coming sometime during the season
- New Gulag
- Based on Rush
- New Operators
- Kitsune
- Hudson
- Stryker
- Red Door Mid-Season Event
- More information will be revealed later in the season
Warzone Season 5 will begin on August 12 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. The update file will be released when the season goes live on all platforms. The Season 5 update for Black Ops Cold War has already been released, but the new seasonal content won’t be available in that game until Season 5 officially begins.
Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.