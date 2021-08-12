Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.40 Patch Notes (Season 5)

Update 1.40 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Warzone, adding several new weapons, map changes, and operators to the popular battle royale game.

Warzone is getting its first-ever exclusive perks this season, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is also getting a bunch of new content this season as well. Season 5 will also feature a mysterious in-game event centered around the red doors sometime during the season, but not much is known about that yet. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.40.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.40 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.40, but we already know most of the major features for the Season 5 update. We’ll update this article once Raven Software releases the full list of patch notes, but for now, here’s what you can expect this season:

New Weapons TEC-9 Pistol EM2 Assault Rifle Cane Melee Marshal Pistol

New Perks Combat Scout Highlights enemies in bright orange when you damage them Tempered Armor Plates now absorb 75 damage You only need two Armor Plates to fully armor up

Map Changes Broadcast Stations Spawn in random locations and offer high-tier loot [Redacted] POI Coming sometime during the season

New Gulag Based on Rush

New Operators Kitsune Hudson Stryker

Red Door Mid-Season Event More information will be revealed later in the season



Warzone Season 5 will begin on August 12 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. The update file will be released when the season goes live on all platforms. The Season 5 update for Black Ops Cold War has already been released, but the new seasonal content won’t be available in that game until Season 5 officially begins.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.