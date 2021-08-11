Black Ops Cold War Season 5: Start Time, Patch Notes, Details, and More

Season 5 is nearly here for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the exact time when you can start playing the new update. This season brings four new weapons, five new maps, and new Zombies content. The fan-favorite Demolition mode returns as well alongside a brand-new mode called Double Agent that’s pretty similar to Among Us. Here’s when Season 5 begins in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Start Time

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5 will begin on August 11 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET. The Season 5 update file will be released the day before on August 10 at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET.

Even though the update is being released a day early, you won’t be able to access any of the new content until Season 5 officially begins. A new update will also go live for Call of Duty: Warzone when Season 5 releases, so make sure to download that if you’re planning on playing Battle Royale.

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Patch Notes

Official patch notes have not been released for Black Ops Cold War Season 5 yet, but Treyarch has already shared most of the major features for this update. Here’s what you can expect:

New Mode: Double Agent Starts with 10 players who are assigned one of three roles: Double Agent : Must eliminate everyone else or plant explosive charges around the map The Investigator: Can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals Operatives: Must work together to identity and eliminate Double Agents

New Mode: Demolition Two teams battle it out as attackers attempt to destroy a pair of active bombsites, while defenders must prevent the detonations.

Five New Multiplayer Maps Echelon (6v6, Launch) Slums (6v6, Launch) Showroom (2v2/3v3, Launch) Drive-In (6v6, In-Season) Zoo (6v6, In-Season)

New Scorestreak Flamethrower (In-Season)

New Zombies Content New Perk: Death Perception New Field Upgrade: Tesla Storm New Support Weapon: Flamethrower

New Outbreak Content New Region: Collateral New Objective: Transport New Vehicle: Tank New Crafting Item: Grappling Hook

New Onslaught Content New Map: Echelon New Intel



Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021