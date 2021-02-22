Watch Dogs Legion is Getting an Online Mode Next Month

For those of you who’ve been looking towards the online mode of Watch Dogs Legion, you’ve had to wait quite some time. Among numerous delays, the mode has seemed further and further out. Thankfully, that’s all about to change. Announced per the official Watch Dogs Legion Twitter account, the online mode of the hacker title is releasing on March 9, bringing with it an exciting new way to play the game.

For those unaware of what’s to come, the online mode of Watch Dogs Legion will allow co-op free roam of the entire city of London for up to four players. Similar to games like GTA (though obviously not as in-depth), online mode will offer tons of side activities to take part in within GTA Online. Many of these will be similar to the singleplayer offerings, but there’ll likely be a few special surprises as well. The bread and butter of this mode though comes in its co-op missions. These are special stories designed with co-op mode in mind, meaning teamwork will be essential to score some sweet rewards. Otherwise, you can expect a brand new narrative adventure along with a PvP mode, meaning plenty should be available upon release. You can expect additional content as the team works throughout this year.

The online mode for Watch Dogs Legion looks to provide some enjoyable co-op experiences for all those looking to play something a little fresh. Especially after completing the full story, which isn’t too bad if you haven’t played through it already. Are you excited for the brand new co-op mode? Do you believe it’ll live up to the hype? Be sure to let us know in the comments below and share the news around!

Watch Dogs Legion is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.