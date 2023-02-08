When is the Release Date for Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania?

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get back into Dead Cells and love all of the great Castlevania games, then Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is the DLC you’ve been looking for. Dead Cells is a fantastic game and the Castlevania franchise is also amazing. If you’re planning on copping this day one, here is when you can expect the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Release Date

Dead Cells is an extremely successful and fun rogue-like that has been out for a really long time. As one of the founding indie games, Dead Cells remains relevant with constant releases of DLC. That said, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is arguably the most exciting Dead Cells DLC yet.

The release date for Dead Cells is March 7, 2023. Whether you’ve played Dead Cells, own every DLc, or haven’t picked it up yet, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is a great reason to return to one of the most beloved indie games.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will feature two of the main protagonists in Castlevania and will feature a lot of the combat mechanics as well. The art style of the DLC will also look very Castlevania-esque.

Combining Dead Cells and Castlevania is a match made in heaven. The genre “metroidvania,” which Dead Cells falls into, was created in part because of Castlevania. In this DLC, Dead Cells will pay tribute to Castlevania, a series that it pulls a lot of inspiration from.

Hopefully, you are looking forward to Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania. Keep your eyes peeled for March 6, and pre-order the game today if you’re interested in playing through the DLC.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania releases on March 6, 2023, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

