When will Disney Dreamlight Valley be free to play? Answered

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulator game that allows you to build and manage a community inhabited by the House of Mouse’s most famous characters. While players currently have to spend money to play Disney Dreamlight Valley, the game’s developers, Gameloft Montreal, have promised it will be free to play in a few months. Here’s when Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free to play.

At the moment, Disney Dreamlight Valley is not free to play. To play the Early Access version of the game currently available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, you must purchase a “Founder’s Pack.” There are three variations of the Founder’s Pack, Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate, each with unique bonuses such as cosmetic items. Alternatively, Xbox players with an Xbox Game Pass subscription can play it without buying a Founder’s Pack.

However, while no official date has been confirmed, Gameloft Montreal has stated that Disney Dreamlight Valley will become free to play later this year. At the moment, it’s unclear if players who purchased a Founder’s Pack will be given any bonuses besides the unique cosmetic items that come with each version. That being said, many players have reported that months of early access to the game was worth the price of admission.

While Disney Dreamlaight Valley will be free to play sometime shortly, it’s important to note that the game will include microtransactions. By using an in-game currency known as Moonstones, which can be purchased with real-world money through the in-game store menu, players can participate in the Star Pass. Parelling the Battle Pass featured in Fortnite and many other games, the Star Pass can be used to acquire unique cosmetics based on famous Disney characters.

