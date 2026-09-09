Woman smashed a truck’s rear window with a baseball bat in Albuquerque. But the truck driver didn’t let it go unanswered: ‘Very demure, very mindful’

A TikTok video posted by @bigalgladiator appeared to show a clash on a sunny street in Albuquerque, New Mexico, between a woman and the driver of a white pickup. The clip focused on a woman in a floral dress holding a green baseball bat as she stood between a red Nissan Rogue and a white GMC Sierra.

Recommended Videos

An off-screen male voice said, “Oh s–t, dude, she just smashed his windshield with the baseball bat.” The footage then appeared to show her climbing into the red SUV. The white truck started to move forward slowly before the red SUV accelerated and struck the back of the truck, pushing it into an intersection as debris and dust rose from the impact.

Another off-screen voice asked, “Alex, did you get it?” A person identified as Alex replied, “I think I got some of it. Oh, it’s wrapped. Oh yo.” The red SUV, with its trunk looking open, then drove off down the street, and the white truck appeared to follow. The video later reached 46.9 million views, 5.9 million likes, and more than 135,000 comments.

Follow-up posts showed the SUV’s damaged rear and messages the filmer called death threats

A later TikTok clip, filmed from inside another moving vehicle, appeared to show the same red SUV driving away. An off-screen woman said, “Damn, dude, did that just f–king happen or what? Have everything hanging out the back.” The SUV’s rear window looked shattered, with only fragments left around the frame. The trunk lid appeared dislodged or hanging partly open as the vehicle passed by the roadside.

@bigalgladiator later shared screenshots of a direct message thread on TikTok and wrote, “I’m getting death threats because I recorded a car accident my day just keeps getting better and better entertainment lmfao.”

The first message in the thread, from a user named Nathan, read, “You better hope I don’t catch you hitting that woman’s car motherf–ker I’ll kill you.” The poster replied, “Lmfao who you talking to.”

Nathan then wrote, “I’m talking to you” and “You recording people instead of f–king helping people you dumb f–k.” The poster answered, “For Recording a car accident.”

Nathan continued, “Let me catch you I’ll put a board in your f–king head” and “Yeah, go ahead and go motherf–ker.” After the poster sent a video, Nathan wrote, “I will.” The poster started a voice call that was canceled, then wrote, “Scared.” Nathan replied, “Good be scared” and “Because once I’m done with you, I’m gonna kill your family.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@bigalgladiator/photo/7675460129273302285?image_index=1

Viewers discussing the original video pointed to how the vehicles moved after the window was broken. One person wrote, “See how he waited for the green light to push her into the intersection and not harm anyone else? Very demure, very mindful.” Others focused on the first swing of the bat. One commenter wrote, “why did she smash his window is what i want to know”

Some viewers said both drivers put other people at risk. One wrote, “They both committed felonies and they could’ve hurt innocent bystanders. This is road rage at its finest. They should both lose their licenses for life.” Such confrontations between drivers and women have happened elsewhere, like when a Texas truck driver said a woman waited for police to leave, then told him to go back to Mexico after their accident.

Another person wrote, “that’s why you should respect and fear strangers cz they might be crazier than you are.” A further comment said, “if someone carries a bat in the car just for that reason, it’s not the first time they’ve done it and not the last”

Some viewers sided with the truck. One asked, “Who else is on grandpa side?” Another wrote, “I think he tried to stay calm for a sec but it didn’t work lol.” One commenter also told the people filming, “Yall should have followed them., what kind of producers are you?”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy