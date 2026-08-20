The hiring landscape has hit a breaking point for many job seekers, and a recent viral moment highlights just how absurd the process has become. A candidate named Veronika decided to walk away from a potential role mid-conversation after being told the company required three additional rounds of interviews on top of the two she had already completed, Daily Dot reported.
The interaction, which appeared in a video posted by TikTok creator @therealveronika and later shared on X, has sparked a massive conversation about what constitutes a reasonable interview process. As of the time this was published, the video had gathered about 88,600 likes.
In the recording, an HR representative named Christina informs Veronika that the company wants to advance her to the next stage. When Veronika points out she has already finished two rounds, the HR rep clarifies that she would have to interview with the same panel again, followed by two more rounds before a final decision. Veronika does not hesitate to shut it down. She tells the representative, “You should know right now today in this moment that I’m speaking to you, I’m not the right fit for your company.”
Veronika makes a compelling point in her video caption
She notes in the caption that companies requiring three to five interviews might be “fishing for resources, information, and solutions.” She suggests that these interviews often involve hypothetical scenarios that mirror real internal problems the company is trying to solve without paying for professional expertise.
The reaction online confirms that this is a widespread frustration. One user on X shared that their daughter had to endure four interviews at each of three different companies just to land an administrative position. Another commenter with 25 years of experience mentioned they flatly refuse to participate in interviews that require essays or scenario assessments because they are not interested in giving away their professional knowledge for free.
Another person shared a frustrating experience with a video game company that asked them to build a test model for a job paying roughly $7,000. With 30 other applicants in the mix, the company could easily collect dozens of free models without ever hiring a single person. One user summed it up perfectly by saying, “5 interviews? Ridiculous.”
According to Indeed, the typical recruitment process can involve everything from screening calls and skills assessments to presentations. While these stages vary by role, a 2025 candidate poll by Pioneer Search shows that most people prefer to keep things to one or two rounds. Despite this, some employers are pushing for four, five, or even six stages.
While Indeed notes that these rounds are often intended to help companies make informed decisions, especially for senior or specialized roles, it is clear that many candidates are losing patience with the bloat. It is a smart idea to stay vigilant during your own search, because your time is valuable and you should not be expected to provide free labor just to get a seat at the table.
Published: Aug 19, 2026 07:15 pm