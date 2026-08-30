Woman was approached at a Bad Bunny concert with an invite to the casita. What happened next made her suspicious: ‘I’m out of here’

A TikTok creator who posts as Moon Azad said in a video that she was approached at a Bad Bunny concert in Milan and invited to the casita. She described the trip as an entirely solo visit to Europe and said the incident took place on night 2, Saturday, when a hailstorm hit the show.

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Azad said the concert was a large, no-assignment-seat event that felt like a festival. She stated that doors opened at 3 p.m. and that she arrived around 5:30 p.m. She said most people appeared to be in groups of at least two or three.

She said she did not try to stand close to the casita and instead moved farther back so she would have space. Azad said she made friends with two girls sitting on a blanket near a speaker. The TikTok video, posted under the handle @moon.azad, had gained 1.8 million views, 194,600 likes, and more than 750 comments.

Azad said a man asked her to leave her friends and later mentioned a van

Azad explained in the video what she said the casita is. She described it as one of two stages at Bad Bunny concerts and said the performer moves there halfway through the show. She said people who get in are typically celebrities, influencers, or people invited or scouted by his team.

She said a man then came over speaking Italian. Azad said she does not speak Italian and that the two girls translated. She said they told her he wanted her to go to the casita with him. She asked if the girls could come too.

She said he replied that her friends could not come and that only she could go. Her experience highlights a broader pattern of women feeling unsafe in public spaces, as when a woman catches a man allegedly recording her in a Nordstrom dressing room.

Azad said that reply did not seem abnormal at first because she had heard that only a limited number of people get into the casita. She said the man was not wearing a uniform and was in regular clothes. She said she asked to see a staff ID and that he changed the subject and did not show one.

She said she was still convinced to go because she viewed it as a once-in-a-lifetime chance. According to her account, the man told her to wait, said he would come back, and then left. She said she thought he might have been annoyed by questions. She said she bought merch, took pictures, and waited for the show.

Azad said the man returned right before the show started and told her they were leaving. She said he created a sense that they were late and needed to get to the casita right away. She described feeling confused, pressured, and excited. She said he did not want her to bring a bag, merch, or anything else, and that he tried to take her bag. She said she told him no.

She said she asked him to speak Spanish and that a Bad Bunny staff member should be able to do so. Azad said he did not sound like he was speaking Puerto Rican Spanish and did not have a good accent. She said they were walking the opposite way from the casita, toward the back of the venue. When she asked why, she said he told her they were getting into a van and a car.

Azad said that answer made her decide not to go. She said in the video, “I’m out of here.” She said she started running away with her bag and phone and went back to the two girls. She said the show then started and that a hailstorm hit after the sixth song, so she did not get to tell people at the venue what she said had happened.

She told viewers who travel or go to concerts alone to make friends with the right people, make smart decisions, and listen to their gut. She said it happens in places people least expect. The advice to trust your instincts applies beyond concert invites, as two Nashville friends recently had to escape an Uber ride gone wrong.

Viewers left comments under the video. One commenter wrote, “I think bad bunny needs to know what’s happening at his concerts!!!” Another wrote, “Omg I hope no one got trafficked, scary times we live in.”

One commenter said the recruiting around La Casita seemed strange. They wrote, “This whole La Casita thing and recruiting pretty girls is so weird to begin with.” Another commenter wrote, “Please inform police about this.” Another commenter wrote, “Paris and Milan are known for this. It’s sad it happened to you.”

A commenter who said they had been invited to La Casita several times described a different process. They wrote, “Hi, I’ve been invited to La Casita several times, and first of all, the staff wear official badges and give you La Casita wristbands right away. They do not take you somewhere in a van that would be extremely dangerous and is not how it works..”

The commenter continued, “You enter La Casita through a special entrance that’s still inside the main stage area, so everyone can see you walking in. I was at the Milan show, and we entered through the middle of the venue where everyone could see us. Also, they speak Spanish and they’re from Puerto Rico, not Italy. I’m really glad you’re okay and that you realized something was wrong in time”

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