Two Nashville friends escaped an Uber ride gone wrong. Then a security guard told them, ‘This has happened four times in the last month’

Two friends in Nashville say they had to jump out of a moving Uber after the driver’s behavior made them feel unsafe, according to a series of videos posted by 18-year-old Jadynce Jean on Instagram. Jean, who posted under the handle @jadynce_jean, shared the account starting March 31, 2026.

Recommended Videos

According to Jean’s Instagram video, a security guard at a nearby gas station later told them that similar incidents had happened before. “This has happened four times in the last month,” the guard reportedly said, as recounted by Jean.

The ride reportedly started as a routine trip before taking what Jean described as a frightening turn, according to her account on social media.

Driver allegedly deviated from the route and refused to stop

Jean said she and her friend booked the Uber believing it would be a safe way to get around. “We decided it would be plenty safe to take an Uber,” Jean said, according to her Instagram posts.

Partway through the trip, the driver allegedly pulled into a parking garage that was not part of their requested route, Jean said. “All of a sudden, we are pulling into a parking garage,” she said. When the two friends questioned him, the driver reportedly insisted the location was correct and said he would take them downtown, according to Jean’s account.

As the ride continued, Jean said their concern grew. The girls reportedly asked to be dropped off at a nearby gas station and offered to tip the driver, but he allegedly declined and kept driving, according to Jean. At one point, the driver reportedly attempted to mark the ride as complete in the app, which Jean said made them feel more unsafe because it would have removed the trip’s tracking information.

Riders stranded by a driver’s actions are not new to rideshare platforms, and other passengers have described their desperate recovery plan after being left stranded mid-trip. The driver reportedly told them to relax and said nothing would happen, though Jean said his actions did not match his words.

Jean said the situation escalated further when the driver missed another turn without stopping the car. In response, she said she and her friend quietly checked whether the doors could be opened and exchanged a signal between themselves. Jean also said she texted her mother so she could track their location in real time.

When the vehicle passed near a gas station, the two friends reportedly made the decision to jump out together, according to Jean. Jean described the choice as prioritizing their safety over any potential consequences of exiting a moving vehicle.

After leaving the car, Jean said they reached the gas station, where a security guard approached them after noticing they appeared distressed. It was at this point, according to Jean’s follow-up video, that the guard told them the alleged incident was not isolated, claiming it had happened four times over the previous month. This claim has not been independently verified.

Jean said she and her friend later reported the incident to both the police and Uber. It is not clear from Jean’s account what, if any, action has been taken by either party in response. Driver behavior behind the wheel has drawn scrutiny in other reported cases as well, including one where a driver fell asleep for most of a trip while the vehicle’s driver-assist system kept it on course.

Jean’s account has not been independently verified by outside sources, and Uber has not publicly commented on this specific incident.

The story adds to broader concerns raised in recent months about passenger safety during rideshare trips in Nashville. A separate lawsuit was recently filed in the Tennessee capital by Jeanne Fain on behalf of her 27-year-old daughter, WKRN reports, who has a cognitive disability.

According to the lawsuit, Fain’s daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Uber driver during a ride in October 2025 after the driver allegedly pulled into a parking lot and got into the backseat. Uber has said it cannot comment on pending litigation but stated in response that it takes “every report of this nature very seriously” and remains “deeply committed to the safety of all users on the Uber platform.”

Separately, according to a 2024 report by Rideshare Safety Research cited in connection with Jean’s story, more than 65% of women surveyed reported feeling uncomfortable during a rideshare trip at least once. The report’s methodology and full findings were not detailed in the available account.

Jean, in her posts, said personal safety should come first and encouraged others to act on their instincts rather than remain polite in situations that feel unsafe. She said she wanted to share her experience publicly to make others aware of what she and her friend went through. Uber has not issued a statement specific to the incident described by Jean as of this writing.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy