Xbox 360 Halo Servers Are Shutting Down This Month

Microsoft has decided to shut down the servers of multiple classic Halo titles on Xbox 360. The Xbox 360 era Halo 3 and Halo Reach delivered some of the best multiplayer fun and is even considered by many the golden period for the Halo multiplayer experience. However, 343 and Microsoft have now decided to put these services to rest for the better.

In a recent blogpost, 343 Industries announced the news, stating that the online services for numerous Halo games will not be supported from January 13, 2022. Microsoft shutting down Xbox 360 Halo servers will mark the end of an era and also start the new, modern age of Halo games. However, as per 343, this shutdown will not impact games in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection collection. Another game not impacted is Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, an enhanced version released for Xbox One and Windows PC in 2016.

The games under this blanket shutdown are Halo 3 (2007), Halo 3: ODST (2009), Halo: Reach (2010), Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (2011), and Halo 4 (2012). All of this basically means that all the above-mentioned Xbox 360 games will lose some functionalities when played on newer consoles via backward compatibility. You will lose the multiplayer aspect such as matchmaking and online-based achievements completely. Take a look at the chart released by the developers illustrating this in further detail below:

As per 343 Industries, “Games in Halo: The Master Chief Collection will not be impacted. The Halo titles available within MCC have been rebuilt and remastered to leverage different, modernized services.” But 343 will continue to support a few features of all these games. Here’s what will be supported:

Halo: Reach – Campaign, Firefight, Custom games, Forge, Splitscreen, Local Area Networking (LAN), Online squads, support will vary for Achievements.

– Campaign, Firefight, Custom games, Forge, Splitscreen, Local Area Networking (LAN), Online squads, support will vary for Achievements. Halo 4 – Campaign, Spartan ops, Custom games, Forge, Splitscreen, LAN, Online squads, support will vary for Achievements.

– Campaign, Spartan ops, Custom games, Forge, Splitscreen, LAN, Online squads, support will vary for Achievements. Halo 3 – Campaign, Custom games, Forge, Splitscreen, LAN, Online squads, Service record, Player customization, support will vary for Achievements.

– Campaign, Custom games, Forge, Splitscreen, LAN, Online squads, Service record, Player customization, support will vary for Achievements. Halo 3: ODST – Campaign, Firefight, Splitscreen, LAN, Online squads, Service record, and Player customization.

– Campaign, Firefight, Splitscreen, LAN, Online squads, Service record, and Player customization. Halo: CE Anniversary – Campaign, Splitscreen and LAN.

– Campaign, Splitscreen and LAN. Halo: Spartan Assault – Campaign, Online Squads, and Matchmaking.

– Campaign, Online Squads, and Matchmaking. Halo Wars – Campaign, Online Squads, and Matchmaking.

While the news of Xbox 360 Halo game servers shutting down is surely a sad one, it seems like 343 and Microsoft is looking ahead and thinking about Halo’s future as well as its legacy. The newest Halo title, Halo Infinite is doing fairly well and players are impressed with both the multiplayer and the main campaign. The developers would like to keep this momentum growing and closing Xbox 360 Halo servers will further help them in doing that.