Xbox Game Awards Sale 2021: Best Deals and Discounts

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many reasons. One, the annual Game Awards is premiering tonight, and two, the games nominated are at a high discount which is great for the holiday season. The sale starts today and goes until midnight on December 13th. Snag these incredible discounts while you can to save this holiday season. With that said, here is the Xbox Game Awards Sale of 2021.

Xbox has had a great year of great games. And while the next-gen Xbox Series X and S are hard to get a hold of, almost all of their newest games are available on Xbox One. Also, what has had great success for Xbox is Xbox Game Pass, a game subscription service similar to Netflix, so be sure to check that out.

Xbox Game Awards Sale of 2021

Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel that was creative, fun, and completely unique. It is up for five nominations, which are game of the year, best art direction, best action/adventure, best narrative, and best game direction, all well earned. Psychonauts 2 is available to play for free with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, but it is 35% off for $38.99.

Easily the best cooperative game of the year, and maybe a couple of years, is It Takes Two. Another game with five nominations, including game of the year, best multiplayer game, and best family game, It Takes Two is wonderful for all ages and all levels of gaming experience. It is also free with the Xbox Game Pass but is on a 50% off sale for $19.99.

One of the latest entries, but one that deserves the praise is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Up for best score and music (obviously), best action/adventure, best narrative, and innovation in accessibility, Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy was an absolute surprise as deserves to be considered as one of the best games of the year. It is on sale for 35% off making it $38.99.

Death’s Door isn’t one to miss out on either. While it only has one game award nomination, best independent game, Death’s Door shouldn’t be overlooked. There were a lot of indie games this year and the fact that Death’s Door competes speaks for itself. Although not on Xbox Game Pass, it is 25% off making it only $14.99.

Some other great and on-sale games with nominations worth checking out are Life is Strange: Colors which is 35% off making it $38.99, Twelve Minutes with 30% off making it $17.49, Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition with 30% off making it $59.49, and Cyberpunk 2077 with 50% off making it $29.99.

Some of the games without nominations that are on-sale and worth checking out are Call of Duty: Vanguard with a 25% discount making it $44.99, Far Cry 6 with a 40% discount making it $35.99, and Chivalry 2 with a 33% discount making it $26.79.

Make your list, check it twice, and be sure to gift your friend, sibling, or child one of the best games of the year with the Xbox Game Awards Sale of 2021. Whether you buy it physically, digitally, or go with Xbox Game Pass, this is a sale not to miss.