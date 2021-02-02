Xbox Game Pass – Games for February 2021

The library of the Xbox Game Pass is soon going to grow again, with some AAA titles being added in February. Final Fantasy XII is highlighted among other excellent entries, such as Jurassic World Evolution and Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android). Based on their most recent tweet, here is the list for February 2021.

Ghost of a Tale (PC) [email protected] – February 4

Project Winter (Android, Console and PC) [email protected] – February 4

The Falconeer (Android, Console and PC) – February 4

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC) – February 11

Jurassic World Evolution (Android and Console) – February 11

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android and Console) [email protected] – February 11

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android) – February 11

Additionally, for everyone who is fond of cloud gaming, the following can also be played now in any Android devices, with Xbox Touch Controls.

Donut County

Enter The Gungeon

Fractured Minds

Monster Sanctuary

River City Girls

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

Touhou Luna Nights

What Remains of Edith Finch

Yes, Your Grace

Don’t forget to check up on important DLC content and Updates for certain big titles.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (pre-order)

The Falconeer: The Hunter DLC – February 4

Sea of Thieves: Season One Update – Available now

Lastly, make sure to claim any kind of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks that remain, with more to come on a later date. Another exciting month is waiting for us, with great choices to pick from to throw in to our games playlist. I will for sure try out Jurassic World Evolution, which to this day, I still haven’t had the chance to play.