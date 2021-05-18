Xbox Game Pass Gets Slime Rancher, Knockout City, and More

We’re roughly at the midway point of May, and you know what time it is. Xbox Game Pass has come out with their latest batch of titles for players to look forward to heading into the Summer! Last month brought us some pretty solid finds, including MLB The Show 21 and Grand Theft Auto V! With so much to have looked forward to, I hope whatever you sunk your teeth into was a great experience. With this month though, we’re looking towards a lot of underrated titles alongside a few highly praised ones. Without further adieu, here’s everything you can look forward to on Xbox Game Pass for the rest of May!

Xbox Game Pass Console Titles

SnowRunner – Available now!

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing – May 20

The Wild at Heart – May 20

Knockout City – May 21

Maneater – May 25

Conan Exiles – May 27 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – May 27

Xbox Game Pass PC Titles

SnowRunner – Available now!

Secret Neighbor – May 20

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing – May 20

The Wild at Heart – May 20

Knockout City – May 21

Maneater – May 25

Slime Rancher – May 27

Solasta: Crown of the Magister – May 27

SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest – May 27

Cloud Titles

SnowRunner – Available now!

Peggle 2 – May 20

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – May 20

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing – May 20

Maneater – May 25

Conan Exiles – May 27 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

Fuzion Frenzy – May 27

Joy Ride Turbo – May 27

Overall, a fairly solid lineup of lesser-known titles. If you enjoy the wonders of the great outdoors while avoiding treacherous hazards, then SnowRunner will definitely be your cup of tea. If you’re a PC player though, perhaps owning a ranch of slimes in Slime Rancher will be more your fancy? No matter what you choose, hopefully, you end up enjoying that and go on to play it for many, many hours.

Which title will you be playing first? Any titles you hope to see come to the service in June? Let us know in the comments below!