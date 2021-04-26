Microsoft has announced the next four titles coming to Xbox Games with Gold in May 2021. Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to the upcoming titles for a limited time. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy all the benefits of Gold, plus over 100 games with the Game Pass that are playable on console, PC, and Android devices with cloud gaming, plus EA Play.

Here’s the list of Xbox Games with Gold for May 2021:

Armello ($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 – A grim fairytale board game comes to life, this swashbuckling adventure brings together the deep tactics of card games and the rich strategy of tabletop games, all combined into a character-building RPG. As the hero, you’ll wage epic battles, explore the vast kingdom, cast spells, and vanquish monsters, all with the ultimate goal of becoming the next King or Queen of Armello.

Dungeons 3 ($29.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 – Help the Dungeon Lord succeed in conquest in this dungeon building, real time strategy game. Head the frontlines under the guidance of his chief lieutenant, the dark elf Thalya, and command the most terrifying army the world has ever seen. Choose among orcs, succubae, zombies, and more, and use every trick in the book to take down the do-gooders of the overworld once and for all!

Lego Batman ($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 – He is vengeance… He is the night… He is Lego Batman. Build, drive, swing, and fight your way through Gotham as the caped crusader and his sidekick, Robin. And, in a gameplay twist, play as the villains in story mode and help in their nefarious plans to take over the city.

Tropico 4 ($9.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31 – As El Presidente, the ruler of your small island nation, it is your job to gain the support of the people, negotiate with foreign superpowers, and even deal with any natural disasters which threaten your country. Test your political mettle and remember that everyone has an agenda, so while it's good to keep your friends close, it's better to keep your enemies closer.

Lego Batman and Tropico 4 are from Xbox’s classic lineup thanks to Backward Compatibility. The list of games included in the program is updated frequently, giving players something new, or new to them, to try out each month.

New Xbox players, or existing Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for Console members, can join or upgrade for just $1 for the first month. After that, the PC and console plans are $9.99, while the Ultimate option is $14.99.