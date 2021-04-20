Xbox App Updated With Achievements and Leaderboard Features

Microsoft recently launched a new update for the Xbox mobile app. The update includes new features and improvements based on user feedback. April’s app update specifically targets achievement tracking and leaderboards.

In March, the Xbox app began testing achievements within the app after users requested the return of the feature. Now everyone will have access to achievements on the app. The first rollout of the achievement feature includes a detailed achievement screen plus notifications when an achievement has been unlocked.

Leaderboards were initially planned to roll out in a few months, but select users can access the feature today. Players who have the feature on their app can now see how they measure up against their friends. Players can also view their achievements on game detail pages to help monitor progress. The achievement update will be available to everyone by the end of the month with occasional updates.

Winning isn't the most important thing in the world. But, it is really fun 🏆 The latest Xbox update lets you track achievements in the Xbox app to see how you stack up against your friends, plus new @XboxGamePass features and more: https://t.co/81PlgT9th9 pic.twitter.com/4gZqQujcBE — Xbox (@Xbox) April 19, 2021

The Xbox app contains multiple helpful features for Xbox players. They include making it easier to share game clips and screenshots on social media, plus using voice and text chat with friends and parties online on console and PC. By allowing notifications, players will instantly receive new game invites, messages, and more.

Microsoft is planning more updates for the mobile app in the future. The Xbox Insider Hub gives players a head-start on testing out new Xbox features, games, and apps plus provide critical feedback before these products are released to the public.

The Xbox app is available now on iOS and Android devices.