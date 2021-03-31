Xbox Cloud Gaming Gets Classic Games

Microsoft announced in a blog post today that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers would now be able to stream a handful of classic games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 to any of their devices that support Xbox Cloud Gaming which was previously known as Xcloud. This marks Microsoft’s first move towards making older games streamable on their cloud service, allowing gamers to play Xbox titles even when they cannot be in front of their television. The announcement included the first 16 titles that would be made available on the service.

Backward Compatible Titles Available Now for Xbox Cloud Gaming:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

As users of the Xbox streaming service will have guessed, this implementation of classic games will allow users to access their saved data from their consoles, meaning that they can easily play the game wherever they want to. It was also confirmed in the post that Jetpac Refuelled and both Viva Pinata games will support touch screen controls on mobile, making them perfect for players who have either forgotten their controller or do not wish to carry one around with them.

This implementation of backward compatibility for the service only adds to Game Pass Ultimate’s tremendous value, which features an ever-growing list of included titles. Game Pass Ultimate also includes Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and streaming for modern titles.