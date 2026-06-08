Minneapolis woman spotted two teens locked in a gas station, then she took matters into her own hands with a move that has the internet split

A TikTok video of a woman at a gas station appears to be going viral. According to DailyDot, the woman confronted a store owner in Minneapolis who allegedly locked two Foundation Black American (FBA) teens inside the store. She called the police immediately, but it looks like they didn’t respond.

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The TikTok posted by @jypsyhussle showed the whole encounter between the woman and the store owner. In the footage, the young boys were locked inside the store. Her first instinct was to call the police, and she could be seen dialing the number multiple times. The TikTok was cut to the boys getting out, and this woman repeatedly said that the person in charge of the store should be arrested and that no one should be allowed to lock anyone inside a store.

The woman in the video said, “They need to be here arresting him because you cannot lock people inside a store. “All you need to do is write a report. Give the police the report…Do not lock kids in this store.” The store owner was seen making a phone call in response, but he didn’t appear to be responding to her confrontation much.

Some viewers backed her for freeing teens locked in a Minneapolis store

TikTok users commented one after another, and seemed to be on the woman’s side. According to Brobible, one of the commenters said, “This is real community activism. Take care and be well, lady.” Another wrote, “Thank you for seeing something and saying something.” And another TikTok user added, “Thank you for protecting those kids.” This suggests that people were viewing her confrontation as a heroic act to save others.

@jypsyhussle 2 FBA children were locked inside a #marathongasstation at 1120 W Broadway Ave Minneapolis, MN 55411 in N. Minneapolis for over 30 mins. After he saw me and another FBA sister weren’t leaving until he let them out, he finally let them go. These businesses come into our community and exploit us by price gouging, they won’t hire us, they don’t even clean up to make it a pleasant experience. But they won’t leave because it’s a gold mine. #fba #northminneapolis #falseimprisonment ♬ original sound – Jypsy Hussle

The woman in the latter part of the video was seen telling the store owner about the possible consequences and seemed to warn him that people from their community could protest and block the parking area, which could result in no business. She stated, “We will flood this parking lot. You won’t have any business…”

People did show support, but at the same time, her video, which was also posted by someone on X, was criticized. The caption of the video says, “A Minneapolis woman threatened a gas station worker with a protest, including shutting down the business, and knocked over his trash container, all because he followed state law and locked two teens inside the store after catching them shoplifting while waiting for police.” This sounds like a different point of view, but according to current reporting, anything said more might be considered speculation.

Apparently, the authorities didn’t show up despite both of them calling, which sparked criticism from the viewers as well. A viewer said, “Minneapolis police do not respond to 911 calls; it’s terrible!” Another one commented, “He called, she called, but they didn’t bother to show up.” The same user then questioned, “What’s the point of paying taxes if you can’t use the services you’ve already paid for?”

Criticism aside, no reports suggest that the police didn’t show up. The report is based on the woman’s TikTok. Even though the incident appears to have gone viral, the identities of the young men involved, as well as the store owner, are not found in the case shared online.

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