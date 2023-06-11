Xbox Series S Gets More Storage and a New Color in September

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has recently unveiled a new Carbon Black Xbox Series S at Xbox Showcase 2023. Its sleek coloring and larger storage closely match its bigger brother, the Xbox Series X

The Carbon Black Xbox Series S will be released on September 1, 2023, costing $349 USD. Its beefier price tag is due to the console’s 1 TB SSD, which is almost double the 512GB capacity of the regular Series S.

Story still developing…

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023