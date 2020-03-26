Nintendo is usually pretty good about providing fans with a Nintendo Direct in January or February, but this year they decided to hold off until late March to stealth drop a Nintendo Direct Mini. With no release dates for upcoming first party games, we knew one had to come soon and today’s kicked off with a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition that finally provided us with a release date.

Xenoblade Chronicles originally released for the Nintendo Wii and barely received a release in the West before later releasing as one of the few New Nintendo 3DS exclusives as Xenoblade Chronicles 3D. This fan favorite game was then announced last year to be getting a re-release on the Nintendo Switch with upgraded visuals and more, but Nintendo has been quiet about a release date or anything ever since.

After much speculation of a Nintendo Direct since January, Nintendo came through with a new Nintendo Direct Mini. This included the below trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, which revealed that it will be releasing on May 29. This is the date that has been rumored for awhile thanks to retail listings, but it’s good to finally have an official date.

The trailer also gives a tease at an exclusive new epilogue with Shulk and Melia, so definitely check out the trailer below to see what all you can expect when Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition releases on May 29 for Nintendo Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – Nintendo Direct Mini 3.26.20