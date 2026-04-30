Bank wanted proof of his sister’s death, and the man carried her skeletal remains to the bank, but it still wasn’t enough

Jitu Munda, a 52-year-old man from the Keonjhar district of Odisha, India, arrived at a bank branch carrying the skeletal remains of his deceased sister in a sack, the BBC reported. Munda claims he was pushed to this point after multiple failed attempts to access the funds, as he was unable to provide the official documentation the bank required to process the request.

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The story of the 56-year-old woman, Kalara, is a tragic look at how difficult it can be for families in rural areas to navigate the formal banking system after a loss. According to Munda, his sister had worked as a daily wage labourer and moved back to her maternal home after the deaths of her husband and son. A few months before she died, she had sold her livestock and deposited about 19,300 rupees ($203) into the bank.

When she passed away earlier this year, Munda found himself tasked with the complex job of accessing those savings. He told BBC Hindi that he visited the branch several times, but he hit a wall every time he tried to explain the situation. When the bank manager kept asking for formal proof, Munda said, “When the bank manager refused to listen and kept asking for proof, I got frustrated,” adding, “I brought the skeleton to show that she had died.”

This extreme act was his desperate response to a long and frustrating battle with bureaucracy, as he sought to withdraw the savings his late sister had deposited before her passing

The situation escalated when a video of Munda placing the bundle of remains outside the bank entrance went viral. The footage sparked a wave of public frustration across the region, as many people pointed out that the systems in place often fail to account for the realities faced by rural families. In India, if a person dies without naming a nominee on their account, their relatives are required to produce a death certificate and proof of legal heirship.

For many living in remote villages, obtaining this paperwork is an incredibly slow and difficult process, which makes accessing necessary funds a daunting task. The viral nature of the video drew national attention to these bureaucratic hurdles, leading many to criticize the local authorities and the bank for their lack of support for a man clearly struggling to manage his affairs.

A man in eastern India says he carried his dead sister’s skeletal remains to a bank after repeated failed attempts to access her savings account following her…



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The bank, however, has pushed back against these claims. Indian Overseas Bank, which operates the Odisha Grameen Bank where the incident occurred, stated that reports alleging staff demanded the physical presence of the deceased were “incorrect”. They maintained that Munda was properly informed of the legal requirements but did not follow the necessary steps. Furthermore, the bank alleged that Munda arrived in an “inebriated state” and was disruptive during his visit.

Branch manager Sushant Kumar Sethi told BBC Hindi that Munda had initially claimed his sister was paralysed and unable to travel, and that staff had even offered to visit her at home to assist. Sethi also claimed that Munda had not actually visited the branch in the two months leading up to the incident and that other legal heirs had already come forward to claim the money, which is why the bank was requesting the proper documentation.

Despite the conflicting accounts, the incident clearly created a significant stir. Odisha’s Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has stated that the case is under active investigation and that action will be taken against the branch manager regarding his conduct. The Keonjhar district administration also expressed “deep concern” over the matter, emphasizing that protecting the dignity and rights of citizens is a priority for them.

Following the intervention of police and local officials, Munda was persuaded to return the remains to the burial site. Officials also provided him with 30,000 rupees ( as a form of assistance. By Wednesday, the administrative process had moved forward, and officials issued the necessary death certificate and legal heir documents.

The bank confirmed that the money was eventually handed over to the legal heirs of the family. While the funds were finally released, the event serves as a stark reminder of the massive gap between official banking procedures and the lived experiences of those who have to navigate them during times of grief.

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