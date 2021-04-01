AOTF Podcast #67

The Attack of the Fanboy Podcast (AOTF) returns for episode #67. Kyle, Brandon, and Will sit down to chat about the latest games we’ve been playing and the most important video game news of the week. Below you’ll find a timeline for the latest podcast.

In this week’s episode of the podcast we talk CD Projekt and the seemingly cancelled multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077. Will video game conventions return in 2021? Apparently PAX organizers think that conventions will return later this year but not in time for PAX East 2021. Sony has closed the stores for popular and fairly recent consoles and it sparks the discussion on what Sony is doing to preserve their massive library of games. Finally, rumors suggest that Microsoft is buying Discord. Is it a match made in heaven or will the tech giant kill another service.

This week we’ve been playing Monster Hunter Rise, Evil Genius 2, Outriders, and Disco Elysium’s latest update and will give our impressions on each of these new releases.

Episode #67 Timeline

02:55 – Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Cancelled

14:39 – Pax Announces EAST 2021 will be Digital

28:00 – Sony Closes Digital Stores for popular hardware

37:37 – Discord and Microsoft Rumors

45:00 – Monster Hunter Impressions

1:05:28 – Evil Genius 2 Review

1:14:00 – Outriders Impressions

1:36:00 – Disco Elysium Impressions

