Attack of the Fanboy Podcast – Episode 62 – Video Game Slow News Week

This week on the Attack of the Fanboy Podcast, Brandon, Kyle, Dean and Will sit down to discuss all the latest news in video games for the week of October 5th, 2020. Admittedly, it wasn’t much. As for new releases and reviews on the site, this wasn’t much either, but we’re looking at it as a “calm before the storm” which in the coming weeks will bring us new consoles, and a slew of “new” games to play on the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5.

Attack of the Fanboy Podcast Episode 62 Timeline

Minecraft’s Steve and Co. come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – (2:00)

WoW Shadowlands Delayed – Is it important? (13:00)

Genshin Impact is apparently popular (20:00)

The curious case of the gigantic PlayStation 5 (24:50)

PS Trophies, Xbox Achievements Who Needs Them (36:00)

Black Ops Cold War Beta Codes (40:00)

Super Mario Bros 35 Impressions (43:45)

Fall Guys Season 1 Final Impressions (54:45)

Crash Bandicoot 4 Does it Have Legs (1:00:00)

Brandon’s Final Verdict on Genshin Impact (1:05:00)

Star Wars Squadrons Impressions (1:22:00)

Closing Thoughts and the Week Ahead (1:34:00)

Attack of the Fanboy Video Podcast – Episode 62

Where to Watch and Listen

You can find the Attack of the Fanboy Podcast on Apple iTunes, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Sound Cloud, and YouTube.