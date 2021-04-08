Attack of the Fanboy Podcast #68 – Outriders Broken but still good?

The Attack of the Fanboy podcast returns for episode #68. Kyle, Brandon and Will sit down for a chat about the big stories in gaming this week as well as our impressions on everything we’ve been playing. For the timeline of topics in this week’s show, head to the list below for a full breakdown of the discussion.
Episode #68 News Topics
In this week’s episode we’re talking E3 2021 and the cancellation of a physical show. Is Cliff Bleszinski coming out of retirement to make another game? Xbox Game Pass secures Sony first party game in MLB The Show, is it a sign of things to come? Mass Effect Changes in Legendary Edition and the jaw-dropping delay of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
5:00 – E3 2021
16:10 – Cliff B’s next game
26:00 – MLB The Show 21
40:00 – Mass Effect Legendary Changes
48:00 – Outriders
1:12:00 – Astroneer
1:19:00 – Pokemon Go
1:27:00 – Genshin Impact
1:40:00 – Disco Elysium
