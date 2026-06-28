A North Carolina booth at Washington’s Great American State Fair removed a video after an image of a Confederate flag appeared on its screens

The North Carolina booth at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., removed a video from its display screens after an image of a Confederate flag appeared during the event. According to Mediaite, the incident happened on June 26, 2026.

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It quickly drew attention from fairgoers who were surprised to see the imagery shown inside the pavilion. The fair is being held on the National Mall as part of celebrations marking the nation’s 250th birthday. North Carolina did not send official state representatives to this event.

The booth is being run by several private companies from North Carolina, because the state chose not to take part due to the high costs involved. The presence of the flag was first reported by Reuben Jones of Spectrum News, who noted his observation of the display on Friday. The images were shown on multiple screens inside the booth.

The flag’s appearance set off a quick response from the pavilion and state officials

A spokesperson for the pavilion addressed the situation after the images were identified. The spokesperson stated, “As soon as we were made aware, we immediately removed the video and began reviewing how it occurred. Our focus remains on celebrating America’s 250th birthday and NC’s role in our nation’s history.”

UPDATE: A spox. for the booth says the flag shown at :14 was "unapproved."



"As soon as we were made aware, we immediately removed the video and began reviewing how it occurred. Our focus remains on celebrating America’s 250th birthday and NC’s role in our nation’s history.” https://t.co/qTPZ24MKK1 pic.twitter.com/A3PLAHiUov — Melody Kloepfer (@MelodyKloepfer) June 26, 2026

CNN correspondent Gabe Cohen provided further insight into how the images were displayed across the booth. According to Cohen, the governor’s office in North Carolina issued a statement about the matter, saying, “This is not the North Carolina that we love and we represent.” The state’s politics have drawn attention recently, including a close Republican primary facing a recount.

The North Carolina exhibit at the Great American Fair in DC displays the confederate flag. pic.twitter.com/qyPxTHbF1D — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 26, 2026

The office had contacted Freedom 250, the organization responsible for putting the fair together, to demand that the content be removed from the screens. The companies managing the booth were already in the process of taking the video down by the time those requests were made.

“This display does not reflect the North Carolina that we love. America 250 is about unity and bringing our nation together,” the North Carolina governor’s spokesperson told USA Today. “We are pleased the flag that did the opposite has now been taken down.”

The exact circumstances around how the image ended up in the promotional material remain unclear. The pavilion staff is conducting a review to determine how it occurred. Other North Carolina stories have also gained notice, such as a fourth-grader’s exchange with a congresswoman. For now, the screens at the North Carolina booth are clear of the unapproved content.

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