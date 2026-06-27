A Queens landlord says she’s desperate after Mamdani’s rent freeze vote, claiming officials will ‘take my buildings’ next

The New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted 7-1 to approve a citywide rent freeze that will affect roughly one million stabilized units. As reported by New York Post, the freeze blocks rent increases on one and two year leases between October 1, 2026 and September 30, 2027. The vote has prompted several landlords to say they are preparing legal challenges.

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The freeze was a central campaign promise of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and supporters had chanted “freeze the rent” at rallies leading up to the vote. Some critics have called the process a political formality given that outcome, though the board maintains it operates independently. Mayor Mamdani has appointed six of the nine current board members.

Real estate attorney Massimo D’Angelo said landlords have spent months preparing for a legal fight and that lawsuits will likely argue the board failed to properly weigh rising operating costs. He said landlords may also argue the board did not adequately consider data on building expenses, calling it “the stronger legal angle.” Christina Smyth, a board member appointed by former Mayor Eric Adams, resigned hours before the vote, writing in her resignation letter that the panel had stopped functioning as a fact finding body.

Landlords say the freeze leaves them without options

Violet Zharku, who owns three rent stabilized buildings in Queens, said she has been investing in roof work and renovations and now feels pushed toward selling her properties. “They are going to take my f—ing buildings. I’m desperate,” she said. Frank Velovic, a 67 year old Midtown doorman who owns two properties in Astoria, called the policy a “disaster” and questioned how landlords are expected to maintain buildings without matching relief on costs like taxes and maintenance bills.

Mamdani celebrates rent freeze for stabilized housing as board member quits, blasts vote process https://t.co/gHyHiWvBAd — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 27, 2026

Lincoln Eccles, who owns a 14 unit building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, described the freeze as an “unjust assault” and said he hopes the federal government will intervene. D’Angelo said that if legal challenges fail, some landlords may sell their buildings at a discount or reduce repairs to stabilized units, which tenant advocates say would run counter to the policy’s intent. Amid the broader debate over city affordability, New York restaurants start adding tips automatically to bills, another sign of how cost pressures are reshaping policy decisions across the city this year.

The Rent Guidelines Board is required by law to weigh factors including financing costs, housing supply, and cost of living when setting its annual determinations. A follow-up vote is expected to decide whether the freeze will extend into 2028. Amid ongoing conversations about cost pressures in everyday life, a separate story detailed how a TikToker’s liquid gold confiscated item at airport security went viral this week.

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