Adding Trump’s face to Mount Rushmore has been floated for years. A cookie on Air Force One revived the idea

The idea of adding President Donald Trump to the Mount Rushmore monument has come up again and again over the years. A recent snack served on Air Force One has now brought the idea back into the spotlight. Bettina Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., shared a picture on social media of a sugar cookie showing the president’s face next to the four historical figures already carved into the mountain.

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The cookie, which appeared to use an AI-generated image, was photographed by the 39-year-old while she was flying to South Dakota. The president was set to give a speech at the monument to kick off the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

It is not clear whether these specific cookies were given to everyone on the flight, since other passengers reportedly received cookies with a more traditional design, reports The Independent. During his first term, the president was given a 4-foot-tall replica of Mount Rushmore that included his own face, as a gift from then-South Dakota governor Kristi Noem.

A gold replica followed the family’s arrival in South Dakota

At the time, the president said it “sounds like a good idea,” though he also said he had never formally proposed the addition. More recently, in January, Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna introduced a bill in Congress meant to add the president’s face to the site, but the bill did not move forward.

The Mount Rushmore theme continued after the family landed in South Dakota. About two hours after the cookie photo was posted, the president shared a video on Truth Social. The video showed a gold-colored replica of Mount Rushmore that prominently featured his face. This gold replica is part of a broader pattern of Trump posting AI-generated images of his face.

These are the cookies Trump gave out last night on Air Force One during the trip to Mount Rushmore 👀 pic.twitter.com/z09SRoHiX0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 4, 2026

The president’s visit to Keystone, South Dakota marked the start of the country’s 250th anniversary events. During his speech, he turned his focus to a strong criticism of communism. He described the ideology as “a mortal threat to American liberty” and said it is spreading through the influence of the Democratic Party.

Speaking to the crowd, the president stressed his commitment to standing against these ideas. “So on the eve of this 250th anniversary of American heritage, we resolve and swear for all to hear that the citizens of the United States of America will vanquish communism quickly,” the president said.

He did not name specific people during this part of the speech, but he often uses the label “communist” to describe his political opponents. This includes people such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The White House was asked for comment about the cookies and the ongoing conversation about the monument, but has not given an official response. Trump has publicly slammed Mamdani for destroying New York with taxes, though the mayor claims their working relationship remains productive.

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