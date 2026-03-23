After a terrifying ultimatum to ‘obliterate power plants,’ Trump abruptly reverses course on Iran ‘for a five day period’

President Trump announced that U.S. strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure would pause for a period of five days, as reported by The Hill. This development comes after what the president described as “very good” and “productive” conversations with leaders in Tehran.

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The president’s announcement is a pretty significant shift, especially since it arrives just two days after he issued a stark ultimatum to Iran. On Saturday, Trump had threatened to “obliterate” the country’s power plants if it didn’t fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” Trump wrote in an all-caps Truth Social post.

That initial threat from the president had quite the ripple effect. Iran quickly responded with a warning of its own, stating that if Trump followed through, Tehran would target U.S. energy and infrastructure in the Gulf states. This back-and-forth immediately sent oil prices soaring. The global benchmark Brent crude jumped by 1.69 percent to $114.09 a barrel, and U.S. crude saw a 2 percent increase, hitting $100.29.

Trump took to Truth Social again to detail the change in plans with Iran

He explained that the U.S. and Iran have been engaged in “conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East” over the past two days. “Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed and constructive conversations,” which he noted would continue throughout the week, the president stated he has “instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period.” He did add that this halt was “subject” to the ongoing talks, which is an important caveat.

Interestingly, Iran’s state media had a different take on the situation. They described the president’s announcement as Trump “backing down” while flatly denying that any talks were actually taking place between the two sides.

Trump signals five-day pause on US strikes on Iran energy infrastructure #TheHill https://t.co/it5drmUoKt — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) March 23, 2026

This whole situation is unfolding against a backdrop of volatile fuel prices, which have been a concern since Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz last month. That critical oil shipping lane was shut down following initial strikes by the U.S. and Israel. President Trump has been trying to rally a coalition of U.S. allies to help police the strait, but so far, those allies have been pretty resistant to joining a formal group.

It’s also worth noting that Trump has been sending out some mixed signals lately regarding the U.S. operation in Iran. Just last Friday, the president indicated that the U.S. was “getting very close” to achieving its objectives in Iran and was considering “winding down” military efforts in the region.

This latest five-day pause seems to align with that idea of de-escalation, but the sudden shift from a threat of “obliteration” to talks in just a couple of days is certainly a rollercoaster.

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