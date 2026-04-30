‘I’m physically very, very good’: Trump tells NASA astronauts he would have had no trouble becoming one of them

President Donald Trump met with the crew of the Artemis II mission in the Oval Office. During the meeting, he claimed he would have no trouble becoming an astronaut himself. His statement has drawn criticism and mockery from many people who question whether he is physically fit enough to join the highly trained group of space travelers.

Recommended Videos

The meeting was meant to highlight the administration’s work in space exploration. The astronauts had just completed a historic mission to the moon’s dark side. However, Trump’s comments quickly shifted attention when he suggested that becoming an astronaut was something he could easily do.

“I would’ve had no trouble making it, I’m physically very good,” Trump said, according to AL.com. He added, “We’re very proud of these people. They have unbelievable courage, unbelievable. A lot of other things, too, by the way. To get in there, you have to be very smart, have to do a lot of things physically good. So I would’ve had no trouble making it.”

Trump’s bold fitness claims spark strong reactions from critics

Many people reacted with doubt to Trump’s comments. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman responded to Trump’s question about joining a space mission by saying, “We’ll launch more rockets.” While Isaacman’s reply was likely meant as a joke, it added to the ridicule of Trump’s claims. The response suggested a diplomatic way of avoiding directly challenging the president’s assertions.

Critics quickly mocked Trump’s boasts on social media. Podcaster Kyle Kulinski tweeted, “There was a time when people thought stuff like this was funny and endearing but when you realize he means it and he’s clinically insane it hits different.” The anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project also responded, tweeting, “We support sending him to space.” These reactions reflect growing frustration with what many see as the president’s disconnect from reality.

President Trump says you have to be very smart and physically in shape to be an astronaut.



“I would've had no trouble making it, I'm physically very good.” pic.twitter.com/mSNLomsN8C — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

Liberal influencer Polly Sigh took a sarcastic approach. “Right. This slob can’t even manage a flight of stairs,” she said. “But if he wants to prove it, NASA can send him to the moon.” The comments from critics highlighted their belief that Trump’s physical fitness claims do not match reality. This is not the first time Trump has faced public criticism, as he recently responded to a controversy over government contracts that drew scrutiny.

During the Oval Office event, Trump also answered questions about other topics, including the Iran war, UFOs, and the Space Force. He discussed his space-related goals, mentioning that he started the Space Force military branch during his first term. He also said he plans to release classified information about UFOs.

The Artemis II mission was a major achievement, marking the first time humans traveled to the moon’s dark side. The mission faced various challenges but ultimately succeeded in pushing the boundaries of space exploration. After the astronauts returned safely, Trump congratulated them on their “spectacular” feat and invited them to the White House, reports CNN. The success of the mission demonstrated NASA’s continued ability to accomplish difficult tasks despite.

Trump also made other controversial comments during the meeting, including praising a Supreme Court decision on the Voting Rights Act and claiming former FBI Director James Comey threatened his life with a social media post. He suggested that the end of wars in Ukraine and Iran would probably happen on a “similar timetable.”

The president has been involved in several heated exchanges with the media, including when he denied allegations during a tense interview. Despite the controversy surrounding Trump’s comments, the Artemis II mission remains a remarkable achievement for NASA and the brave astronauts who completed it.

The mission shows what dedicated professionals can accomplish when they work toward a common goal. While Trump’s claims about his own abilities may have stolen some attention from the astronauts, their achievement stands as proof of human courage and scientific progress in space exploration.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy