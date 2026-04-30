Minnesota dad found fame as a ‘voice of a generation,’ but he and his family just landed in federal court after a ‘deplorable’ video surfaced

A Minnesota family, including a man who previously gained internet fame for his passionate protest rhetoric, is now facing federal charges following a violent confrontation with a reporter. Christopher Ostroushko, 51, his wife Deyanna Ostroushko, 46, and their 20-year-old daughter, Paige Ostroushko, were indicted for the assault of Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez.

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According to New York Post, the incident occurred on April 11 outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Fort Snelling, and the official charges were announced by the US Department of Justice on Wednesday. The footage captured during the anti-ICE rally shows a chaotic scene where Hernandez, who was filming the event, was targeted after being identified for her work with the organization co-founded by Charlie Kirk.

In the video, a female protester is seen punching Hernandez in the face, which knocked her into a fence. Shortly after, Christopher Ostroushko is seen shoving Hernandez to the ground with both hands while shouting, “Don’t f***** touch my daughter!” A second woman then tackled the reporter to the pavement again. Hernandez reported that the attack resulted in neck pain, a sprained knee, and numerous bruises.

Peaceful protest argument died once video unsealed

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche released a statement regarding the indictment, noting that the reporter was surrounded and assaulted simply because of her role as a conservative journalist. Blanche stated, “That is NOT ‘peaceful protest.’ These deplorable actions, as charged in the indictment, will not be tolerated in America, and this Department of Justice will always punish unhinged acts of political violence.”

FBI Director Kash Patel also weighed in on X, confirming that the bureau led the investigation into the video evidence. Patel noted, “Above all, we are thankful @Savsays is ok. Let this be a message to others who may try something similar this FBI will find you.” The legal fallout for the family is significant. Christopher and Paige Ostroushko face federal charges of interference with a federally protected activity and assault, while Deyanna Ostroushko is charged with assault.

This is now the second time I have been mobbed and assaulted for filming a protest on U.S. streets.



Today these Minneapolis protesters were chanting that they were “ANTIFA” and proved it, by mobbing and beating me for reporting on a public protest: pic.twitter.com/EOhyg9AFME — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) April 11, 2026

Additionally, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Ostroushko has been charged with fifth-degree assault at the state level. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty emphasized that while the office protects the right to protest, violent conduct will not be accepted. This incident highlights the increasing physical danger journalists face during civil unrest, much like when a CNN reporter gets hit with rubber bullets and tear gas on live TV during an ICE protest.

This situation marks a sharp turn for Christopher Ostroushko, who had become a viral sensation earlier this year. He first gained public attention in January after an interview with Status Coup during an anti-ICE protest in North Minneapolis. At that time, he identified himself as a construction worker who had never protested before, claiming he usually just sat in his house watching football.

His raw, emotional interview about the treatment of immigrants resonated with many, and he was dubbed “the voice of a generation” by some supporters. His daughter, Paige, had previously told the media that his sudden activism inspired others in their suburban community to take notice. Despite his recent fame, the family now faces a difficult legal battle. All three family members were charged by a summons and are expected to appear in court on May 12.

In a recent podcast appearance with Brian Shapiro, Christopher Ostroushko maintained his innocence, claiming that his family is not violent and that they usually avoid such confrontations. Meanwhile, Paige Ostroushko has suggested through a GoFundMe statement that the altercation was triggered by Hernandez allegedly laughing about sexual assaults in ICE detention centers. She claimed her actions were a form of self-defense after she felt she was being struck.

Hernandez has expressed her appreciation for the legal response to the assault. Following the announcement of the federal indictment, she wrote on X, “Thank you to the DOJ and FBI for doing everything they can to ensure that justice is fully served in this case. I am incredibly grateful to see our justice system at work.”

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