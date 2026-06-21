Joe Rogan claims ‘multiple presidents’ tried to get him removed from Spotify, but he refuses to name a single one

As detailed by Unilad Tech, Joe Rogan has claimed that multiple United States presidents attempted to have his podcast removed from Spotify. During the 2515th episode of his show, the host and UFC commentator suggested that high-level political pressure was exerted to silence his voice on the platform.

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Rogan did not hold back when describing the intensity of these efforts. He stated, “They tried to crush my sponsors. They organized campaigns. There was PACs involved. I can’t even talk about it. But there was presidents involved and former presidents involved that were contacting Spotify.” He noted that the pressure was significant and persistent, though he declined to name the individuals involved.

Rogan officially joined Spotify in September 2020, and the country has seen different administrations in power since then. Given his support for President Donald Trump, it appears unlikely that the current administration is behind these specific efforts, and observers have pointed toward the previous administration or other prominent Democratic figures as possible sources of the pressure. These remain allegations at this point, and Rogan has not provided proof to back up his claims.

Joe Rogan addressed the political fallout around the controversy

Rogan credited his survival on the platform to his relationship with Spotify and its status as a global company. He mentioned, “Thank God I was on Spotify. And thank God Spotify is not an American company. And also it helped that I was number one in, like, 90 countries and not number 90 in one country, you know? That helped. That helped a lot.” Spotify had reportedly paid around 200 million dollars for the exclusive rights to the show, a detail that helps explain the company’s reluctance to part ways with its best-performing podcast despite the pressure described.

JOE ROGAN says ex-presidents tried to boot him off Spotify during COVID era: "I can't even talk about it, but there [were] presidents involved, and former presidents involved, that were contacting Spotify. Trying to get me removed for vaccine misinformation. And it turned out to… pic.twitter.com/n4lvKMfYSR — Victor Bigham 🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) June 19, 2026

This is not the first time Rogan has faced scrutiny over his show’s content. As reported by CBS News, rocker Neil Young once issued an ultimatum to the platform, stating, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” after raising concerns about the spread of misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines on the show.

Young wrote an open letter to his management and record label requesting that his music be removed because he did not want to share a platform with content he viewed as dangerous, a stance that came as Spotify also dealt with a large-scale music data scraping incident affecting its catalog. Young was not alone in raising concerns.

A coalition of dozens of doctors and health experts contacted Spotify to request Rogan’s removal, pointing to specific episodes, including one featuring Dr. Robert Malone, as content they said discouraged vaccination and damaged public trust in scientific research. They argued that with an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, the show holds significant influence, and Rogan has frequently questioned vaccines on his show, including sharing his own experience taking ivermectin after contracting COVID-19.

The Joe Rogan Experience began in 2009 and has since grown into a major digital platform with particular influence among young male listeners in the United States. That reach has made the show a recurring subject of political debate, including criticism of Rogan’s decision to decline a sit-down with former Vice President Kamala Harris before the 2024 election, a contrast often raised alongside his decision to host Donald Trump, whose handling of foreign policy Rogan has since questioned over the Iran war.

Rogan remains at the top of the podcast charts, and his ability to withstand both public campaigns from figures like Neil Young and the political pressure he has now described points to the current structure of the platform’s business priorities. As of this report, Rogan has not named any of the presidents or former presidents he claims contacted Spotify about his show.

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