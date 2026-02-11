Kid Rock denies lip-syncing allegations at the Turning Point USA Halftime Show, but claims it was all a joke just to mess with the haters

Kid Rock is pushing back hard against claims that he was lip-syncing during his recent performance at the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show. The 54-year-old singer admitted the performance looked “out of sync,” but he insists it was either a joke intended for trolls or simply a technical issue, as reported by People.

The musician, born Robert James Ritchie, headlined the conservative group’s alternative programming to the 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8. Ritchie faced accusations of lip-syncing right after he performed his popular track “Bawitdaba” from his Devil Without a Cause album.

He addressed the commentary on a broadcast where host Laura Ingraham described the performance as “out of whack.” He didn’t deny the visual awkwardness. “It was out of sync,” Kid Rock claimed. He immediately followed this up by stating, “Actually, just to have some fun with the haters.” He explained that he can’t respond to every troll, but he thinks this move will be entertaining.

That’s certainly a unique strategy, claiming performance issues were actually a prank on the audience

Ritchie offered a much more detailed defense, though, explaining that the issue wasn’t him using a pre-recorded vocal track. He noted that if he had been lip-syncing, it would have been incredibly simple to make sure everything matched up perfectly. He said, “It would’ve been super easy to sync it up if it was prerecorded.”

The energy he brings on stage makes syncing difficult anyway, he argued. He described himself as “jumping around the stage like a rabid monkey, rapping my song, and I’m taking breaths.” He also clarified that his DJ, who handles the other parts of the song, “was not lit up” during the recording. He even pointed the finger at the production team, noting that when he saw the rough cut, he told them, “You guys got to work on that sync. It’s off.”

To prove his point, Kid Rock promised to recreate the performance live without issue. He mentioned that his DJ was flying in soon. He stated, “We’re going to do that live in my living room and I’m going to post it tomorrow to show people exactly how this works.” I’m genuinely curious to see that living room performance posted online. It should settle the debate once and for all.

This whole controversy stems from the alternative concert held by Turning Point USA. The show was marketed as a “family-friendly, values-driven” event intended for viewers seeking “uplifting, patriotic entertainment.” The event was created as alternative programming after Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was named as the headliner for the major sporting event’s halftime show. Kid Rock, a strong supporter of President Trump, performed alongside other country stars like Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and Brantley Gilbert.

