Marco Rubio allegedly ordered the deportation of journalist Beto Coral after his criminal complaint against Colombian presidential candidate

Journalist and activist Beto Coral has publicly stated that he is innocent after getting deported from the United States. The deportation happened last Tuesday, right before the final stretch of Colombia’s presidential elections.

Recommended Videos

The New York Times had earlier reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the deportation. This action allegedly came after Coral filed a criminal complaint against Abelardo de la Espriella, a far-right presidential candidate in Colombia who has close ties to the current administration. President Donald Trump’s administration has found itself caught up in this controversy, as the election between candidates Iván Cepeda and De la Espriella takes place.

Coral posted a statement on X to address the situation directly. “Today I share this statement because I believe the truth must be known and because no one should be persecuted for expressing their opinions. Speaking is not a crime. Ideas are not imprisoned,” he said. He also attached screenshots of a statement written in Spanish.

Rubio’s document accused Coral of political activity that hurt US interests

According to an official document mentioned in the NYT report, Rubio allegedly stated that Coral used his time in the United States to carry out political activities supporting the government of Petro, who is an ally of Cepeda and a direct rival of De la Espriella. The document, allegedly signed by Rubio, claimed that Coral’s presence in the country went against US foreign policy interests.

Coral denies all of these claims. In his statement, he said he has never been involved in matters related to US internal politics or the Trump administration. He also said the reasons given for his detention by the US government were unclear.

“In early June, I filed a criminal complaint in Florida against candidate Abelardo de la Espriella for illegal recording of a call (…) However, I was detained by the US government without being clearly explained the reasons for my detention,” Coral said in the statement, according to Democrata.es.

No soy un criminal.



Soy un colombiano que ingresó legalmente a Estados Unidos, solicitó asilo siguiendo los procedimientos establecidos y durante 11 años cumplió la ley.



Hoy comparto este comunicado porque creo que la verdad debe conocerse y porque nadie debería ser perseguido… pic.twitter.com/zYjILsFOFE — Beto Coral (@Betocoralg) June 21, 2026

The journalist also explained his history in the United States. He said he has been living in exile and first applied for asylum after learning the identities of the people allegedly responsible for killing his father, Captain Humberto Coral. His father was a senior commander in the operation that led to the death of Medellín Cartel leader Pablo Escobar in December 1993.

“I have never been an agent of the aforementioned government, nor have I been an official or contractor. I am a Colombian living in exile; I am an immigrant Colombian who thinks freely,” Coral said in closing. Rubio has also faced scrutiny on other foreign policy fronts, including his remarks on Greenland’s status within NATO.

Democrata.es argues that this case is drawing major attention because it appears to be the first time Secretary of State Marco Rubio has used this particular power to push for the removal of an activist over their involvement in a foreign election.

Before this, the mechanism had mainly been used to penalize people linked to protests against Israel. Rubio’s role at the State Department has also included reversing course on global vaccine funding, a separate policy shift unrelated to the Coral case.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy