‘Relentlessly negative coverage’: Pete Hegseth just compared media to Jewish biblical group antagonist to Jesus, and that’s not his only gripe

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took a direct swipe at the Pentagon press corps, labeling their coverage of the ongoing Iran war as “an endless stream of garbage,” The Hill reported. During a briefing at the Pentagon, Hegseth expressed his frustration with what he described as “relentlessly negative coverage,” despite what he considers the historic success of current military efforts. He went as far as to compare the journalists in the room to the Pharisees, the biblical Jewish group that frequently clashed with Jesus.

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Hegseth explained that he drew this comparison from a sermon he heard at church. The passage described Jesus healing a man on the Sabbath Day, an act the Pharisees observed with a critical eye. According to the Defense chief, the Pharisees were the self-appointed elites of their time who were present only to witness and report, even when confronted with a literal miracle.

He argued that these reporters are just like those Pharisees, claiming that a politically motivated animus for President Trump blinds them from the brilliance of American warriors. He even questioned the loyalties of the press, noting that it is sometimes hard to figure out what side some of them are actually on.

This clash is just the latest in a series of tensions between Hegseth and the press, which have been ongoing for more than a year

Hegseth has consistently sought to ban what he calls legacy outlets from the building while admonishing them for their coverage of the Iran war, which is now nearing its seven-week mark. Washington is currently in the middle of a two-week ceasefire with Iran and is maintaining a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. Hegseth claims that while the press seeks only the negative, the public sees the reality and the success of these operations without demanding perfection.

The Defense secretary has increasingly used his position to promote a combative brand of Christianity, a move that has drawn both support and intense criticism. During a briefing last week, he suggested that Americans take a knee and pray to Jesus for the success of U.S. forces in the Middle East. Days later, he read a sermon praying that wicked souls be delivered to eternal damnation in the fight against Iran.

Hegseth Compares Press to Hostile Biblical 'Pharisees' https://t.co/bnkFTVbyOE — T (@TRUMPGIRL_STL) April 16, 2026

This approach has led some experts, like Matthew Taylor, a visiting scholar at Georgetown University’s Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs, to voice concern. Taylor noted that the ideological consolidation of the military is something that has historically been avoided, as the goal is to have a military that is diverse and representative of all American people.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, has taken several steps to integrate his faith into the Pentagon. He has presided over prayer services in the building led by controversial figures, including Doug Wilson, a pastor who has argued that women should be denied the right to vote. The inclusion of such figures has sparked outcry from various observers.

Retired Navy Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, who is running for Congress, stated that inviting such individuals sends a troubling message that not all troops belong. Conversely, Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson has defended these efforts, stating that the Christian faith is woven deeply into the fabric of the nation and that Hegseth is simply embracing that heritage.

Beyond prayer services, Hegseth has made structural changes to the military. He announced that officers in the Chaplain Corps will no longer wear rank insignia, instead displaying symbols that reflect their religious affiliation. In a video message, he claimed that previous administrations had watered down the role of the chaplain with political correctness and secular humanism.

He has also been vocal about his opposition to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, which he has labeled as discriminatory. Since taking office, he has enacted a policy to ban transgender troops, removed diversity initiatives, and reviewed the inclusion of women in combat roles.

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