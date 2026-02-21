Satellite images show dozens of U.S. jets flooding Jordan base amid Iran strike talks

New satellite images and flight tracking data show a sharp surge in U.S. military aircraft at a base in central Jordan, according to The New York Times. The buildup is turning the base into a key hub as the United States weighs options tied to ongoing talks with Iran over its nuclear program.

Imagery captured on Friday shows more than 60 attack aircraft parked at the Muwaffaq Salti base, roughly triple the number typically stationed there. Flight tracking data also indicates that at least 68 cargo planes have landed at the base since Sunday, underscoring what appears to be a sustained logistical operation rather than a temporary adjustment.

The satellite photos show a visible shift in the types of aircraft present. Among them are F-35 stealth fighters, along with drones and helicopters, signaling an emphasis on advanced strike and surveillance capabilities. The report also notes that soldiers have installed additional air defense systems designed to shield the base from potential Iranian missile attacks.

The buildup signals a wider regional deployment as talks continue

The activity at Muwaffaq Salti is described as part of a broader U.S. deployment across the Middle East as diplomatic negotiations with Iran continue. President Trump told reporters on Friday that he is considering a limited military strike intended to pressure Iran into reaching a deal, amid Trump’s 10-day Iran warning.

New York Times: Muafak Salti Air Base in eastern Jordan has become a major hub for U.S. air assets that have been part of the buildup. At least two waves of strike aircraft arrived at the base between mid-January and mid-February, bringing the number there to nearly 30



Officials familiar with the matter have characterized the aircraft movement as precautionary, but the scale of the buildup has drawn attention from analysts tracking regional military activity. The combination of increased strike aircraft, cargo flights, and newly installed defensive systems suggests preparation for multiple contingencies while talks remain ongoing.

Jordanian officials, speaking anonymously about operational matters, confirmed that the American planes and equipment are deployed under an existing defense agreement between Jordan and the United States. While hosting the expanded U.S. presence, those officials also expressed hope that negotiations between Washington and Tehran will produce an agreement that prevents a broader conflict.

The report adds that officials from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have publicly praised the diplomatic discussions in recent weeks. At the same time, they have stated they would bar attacks on Iran from being launched from their territory, reinforcing the delicate balance regional governments are attempting to maintain.

The developments unfold as political tensions involving the administration remain under scrutiny at home, including a DOJ Trump banner dispute. The Aircraft movements in Jordan now stand as one of the most visible signs of how seriously the United States is preparing for potential escalation, even as diplomatic channels remain open.

