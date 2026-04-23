Senators are introducing ‘Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act,’ and it has the potential to improve lives of SNAP recipients

A bipartisan group of Senators introduced the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act, aiming to update the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program so that recipients can use their benefits to purchase hot rotisserie chickens, The Hill reported. It is a straightforward move that addresses a clear gap in how current benefits work, as the program currently allows for the purchase of cooled but cooked rotisserie chicken while specifically excluding hot versions.

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The amendment focuses on modifying the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act by adding hot rotisserie chicken to the official definition of food. It is important to note that this proposal does not increase funding for the program, nor does it change eligibility requirements for participants. Furthermore, it does not open the door for all hot prepared foods to be included for purchase. Instead, it is a targeted adjustment designed to provide more flexibility for those relying on the program.

Sen. John Fetterman, who helped lead the introduction of the bill, expressed strong support for the initiative. “America’s best (and delicious) affordability play is Costco’s $4.99 rotisserie chicken,” Fetterman said in the statement. “It’s one of my family’s favorites and I’m proud to join this bill with Senator Justice for all to try. SNAP funds would be well spent to feed our nation’s families who need it.”

This legislative push arrives after months of discussion regarding how to better adapt the program for modern families

The bill has gained momentum through support from a diverse group of lawmakers, including Sens. Jim Justice, Shelley Moore Capito, and Michael Bennet. Senator Capito highlighted the practical benefits of the change for various populations. “Allowing SNAP recipients to purchase hot rotisserie chicken is a simple, practical step to make the program work better for the people it serves,” Capito said.

“For seniors, working families, and those without reliable access to cooking equipment, this is about convenience and dignity. With multiple states—including West Virginia—already requesting flexibility in this area, this bill brings SNAP in line with real-world needs while making smart, efficient use of taxpayer dollars.”

It’s plain common sense: a hot rotisserie chicken is a healthy, easy meal for busy families. Folks on SNAP should be able to grab one on the go.



That’s why @SenFettermanPA, @SenCapito, @SenatorBennet, and I introduced the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act. 🐓 — Senator Jim Justice (@JimJustice_WV) April 22, 2026

Senator Justice also emphasized the impact this would have on daily life for many households. He stated that allowing SNAP recipients to buy hot rotisserie chicken is “as basic as you can get to help busy parents or grandparents put something as simple as this on the table to feed their families.” He further shared his perspective on X, writing, “It’s plain common sense: a hot rotisserie chicken is a healthy, easy meal for busy families. Folks on SNAP should be able to grab one on the go.”

This new Senate effort acts as a companion to previous work in the House of Representatives, where Rep. Rick Crawford sponsored a similar amendment during the Farm Bill mark-up on March 6. While that specific provision was eventually withdrawn due to budgetary concerns, it received significant bipartisan support from members of the House Agriculture Committee.

At the time, Rep. Crawford argued that the change was a logical step for the program. “Hot rotisserie chicken is healthy, widely available, popular in grocery stores, and aligns with the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans promoting nutrient-dense protein,” Crawford said.

The discussions in the House highlighted various reasons why this change is necessary. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, reflecting on his own upbringing, noted the potential impact for families in different circumstances. He remarked, “I was a latch-key kid growing up, and it would have been tremendously helpful if we had access to this type of food. To me, this is absolutely absurd that we wouldn’t allow someone to have hot food. We need to look at things differently – it’s 2026.”

Other representatives pointed out the utility of hot rotisserie chicken as a versatile, cost-effective meal component. Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet highlighted that hot chicken is often cheaper than buying raw roasters or deboned meat. She shared personal experience, noting, “My husband and I raised six kids. Not only is a hot rotisserie chicken a lifesaver, I can give you ten recipes off the top of my head that you can use it, including the famed Tater Tot Casserole.”

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