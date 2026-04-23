Before stepping down as Apple CEO, Tim Cook reveals one trait that will make him instantly hire you

Tim Cook is officially preparing to step down as the CEO of Apple, marking the end of a transformative 15-year tenure that saw the company reach incredible heights. As he prepares to transition into his new role as executive chairman, he has shared some fascinating insights into what he actually looks for when hiring new talent. If you have ever wondered what it takes to land one of the 166,000 positions at the tech giant, Cook has made it clear that your specific background is often less important than your mindset.

Recommended Videos

During a conversation on the BBC podcast At Your Service with Dua Lipa, the 65-year-old executive revealed that he values curiosity above almost everything else. It is a refreshing take in a world that often obsesses over rigid credentials. Cook explained that Apple hires from all walks of life, including people with and without college degrees.

Whether you are a coder or someone working in a completely different field, the door is open if you possess the right internal drive. While he does recommend that everyone learns to code because he views it as a global language and a powerful form of self-expression, he noted that many people at Apple do not write code on a daily basis.

The ability to collaborate stands out as another top-tier trait that Cook seeks in potential employees

He emphasized the importance of teamwork by asking, “Can they really collaborate? Do they deeply believe that one plus one equals three?” This perspective on synergy is clearly at the heart of how Apple functions. It is not just about individuals doing their own work, but about people coming together to create something that is greater than the sum of its parts.

When you combine this collaborative spirit with a genuine curiosity about how the world works, you start to see the blueprint for an Apple employee. Cook specifically looks for people who ask questions, digging into the whys and hows of human thought and product functionality.

Tim Cook: "It's very difficult to replicate culture."



"It takes a long time. You have to hire the right people — and then those people have to hire the right people."



"Apple is such a unique place [that] it's not possible to replicate it … Apple is just in a party of one." pic.twitter.com/Tna6iiW0b2 — Kevin Carpenter (@kejca) April 21, 2026

Creativity is the final piece of the puzzle. Cook believes that to get ahead of the competition, you need individuals who can see around the corner. The ultimate goal for the company is to invent products that people cannot live without, even if they did not know they needed them in the first place. These traits all feed into the ideal team player. It is a high bar, but it is clear that the culture at Apple is built on these specific pillars of inquisitiveness and innovation.

As for the transition of power, Cook is currently working through the summer to ensure a smooth handoff to the incoming CEO, John Ternus. Ternus, who is currently the hardware chief, has been with the company for 25 years. Cook spoke highly of his successor, stating, “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honour.”

He further described Ternus as a visionary whose contributions are already too numerous to count. For his part, Ternus expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to carry the mission forward, acknowledging the mentorship he received from both Steve Jobs and Tim Cook.

The transition process is well underway, and Apple has confirmed that as executive chairman, Cook will continue to assist with specific aspects of the business, such as engaging with policymakers around the world. Reflecting on his time as the leader of the firm, Cook noted, “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company.”

He also added, “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

Interestingly, this transition period has been marked by some notable personal moves from Cook. Just days before the announcement, he was spotted in a rare pair of Travis Scott Air Jordan 1s during the official video reveal. Furthermore, he recently invested about $1.06 million to purchase 25,000 shares of Nike stock, following a period where the stock price hit a 12-year low.

This comes after he sold $16.5 million in Apple stock on April 2. As he shifts his focus toward his new role, the tech world will certainly be watching to see how the partnership between the outgoing CEO and the incoming leader shapes the next chapter for Apple.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy