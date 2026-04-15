Stephen Miller went on Fox News to claim Democrats keep blackmail files on each other, and offered zero evidence

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller appeared on Fox News and claimed that Democrats keep “blackmail files” on each other and use them to control their members. He offered no evidence to back up this claim.

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During the segment, Miller also spoke about California Democrat Eric Swalwell, who recently resigned from the House of Representatives amid rape and sexual assault allegations. According to The Daily Beast, Miller called Swalwell a “scumbag” and “the worst of the worst.” Swalwell has denied the allegations and also ended his campaign for governor of California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into the allegations against Swalwell. Before his resignation, Swalwell had faced separate controversy over an alleged affair with a staffer and demands for sexually explicit photos and sex from another staffer.

Miller’s baseless blackmail claim drew quick and sharp responses from Democrats

Multiple Democratic figures responded to Miller’s comments on social media. Mehdi Hasan, the progressive broadcaster and CEO of Zeteo, wrote on X, “Every Republican accusation is a confession.” New Mexico state Rep. Joy Garratt added: “Honey, we hear rumors that Putin controls the president through blackmail. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, Mr. Miller!”

Miller gave no explanation for what his claim was based on, and there is no evidence that any such blackmail files exist. He did not point to any source, document, or incident to support what he said. Miller has made questionable public statements in the past, including dropping a statistic on Thanksgiving that left many people confused.

Every Republican accusation is a confession. https://t.co/UNdKsRICEW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 15, 2026

The claim appears to be that the Democratic Party keeps files on its own politicians and uses them as a tool to keep members in line. However, as of now, no concrete evidence, documentation, or credible sourcing has been presented to substantiate this claim. It remains, at best, an assertion without a factual foundation.

According to CBS News, the investigation into Swalwell’s alleged misconduct is a separate matter from Miller’s blackmail claim. The two issues were discussed together during the Fox News segment, but they are not connected.

Miller’s appearance is one of several instances where members of the Trump administration have pushed claims that lack factual support. His blackmail accusation against Democrats has no known basis in any reported fact, document, or credible account. Around the same time, Green Day’s singer publicly called out ICE agents ahead of a Super Bowl performance, showing how political tensions have been spilling into public spaces beyond just Washington.

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