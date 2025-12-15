The director-activist who raged about ‘losing our f –ing democracy’ is found deceased with his wife in a shocking discovery

Director and political activist Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found deceased at their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, according to The Hill. This is absolutely devastating news, and the circumstances surrounding their deaths make the tragedy even more shocking. Authorities are investigating the deaths as an “apparent homicide,” according to Capt. Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Recommended Videos

Local medical personnel from the Fire Department responded to the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue on Sunday afternoon local time. Officials who arrived at the scene discovered the man, aged about 78, and the woman, aged about 68, dead inside the residence. Reiner was known not just for his incredible films but also for his incredibly outspoken political views.

Just this past October, he went on MS NOW and warned that the U.S. was rapidly heading toward autocracy under President Trump. He clearly felt the stakes couldn’t be higher. He insisted that the public needed to be made “absolutely aware that their democracy is being taken from them.” He believed that if democracy was lost, all fundamental rights would be taken away. He said, “We have a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy completely and democracy completely leaves us.”

Reiner also made headlines during the 2024 presidential race

Reiner reportedly went after former second gentleman Doug Emhoff during a debate watch party, stating that the U.S. was going to “lose our f***ing democracy due to former President Biden’s rough performance.” That poor performance eventually led to Biden exiting the race, which paved the way for Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee that year.

The tragic loss prompted immediate mourning from leading Democratic figures across the country. They celebrated Reiner’s lifelong contributions, arguing his impact extended far beyond Hollywood. Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama expressed how “heartbroken” they were by the loss of the legendary director. Obama wrote that Reiner’s “achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen.”

Rob Reiner, iconic Hollywood director and star of 'All in the Family,' dead at 78https://t.co/pJDWtyICl9 — BombasticallyMe (@Indytruther1) December 15, 2025

The former president noted that beneath all the stories Reiner produced was “a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action.” California leaders also weighed in heavily. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and his wife, Jen, were “heartbroken by the tragic loss.” Newsom called Reiner “the big-hearted genius behind so many of the classic stories we love,” specifically citing The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men.

This empathy wasn’t limited to the screen, though. Reiner was a fierce activist across many fronts. Newsom noted he was a passionate advocate for children and civil rights, fighting Big Tobacco, supporting marriage equality, and serving as a powerful voice in early education, which has been under threat with the current administration at the helm. Newsom added that Reiner “made California a better place through his good works.”

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the news “devastating.” She noted that Reiner excelled in every field he pursued. Pelosi highlighted his civic activities, including supporting the First 5 initiative and fighting against Proposition 8 in California. She also called him a champion for the First Amendment and the creative rights of artists.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy