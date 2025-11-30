Two unarmed Palestinian men were allegedly executed by IDF, far-right minister Ben Gvir’s statement exposes Israel’s true motive

A highly disturbing video has surfaced showing Israeli security forces shooting and killing two Palestinian men in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, despite the men appearing to have surrendered, as per the BBC. This incident happened during an ongoing Israeli military operation in Jenin, and the footage has immediately sparked massive controversy.

In the video, the two Palestinian men emerge from a building with their hands held high. They are surrounded by several Israeli border guards, and they then drop to their knees on the ground. One of the men even lifts his t-shirt, which is typically done to show he isn’t carrying any weapons. After only a short pause, the men move back toward the building’s entrance, and that’s when the border police open fire, killing them both.

The reaction from Palestinian officials was swift and extremely strong. The Palestinian Authority immediately accused the Israeli forces of committing a “war crime,” describing the deaths as “brutal” field executions. This is an awful situation, and the visual evidence captured on video certainly makes the PA’s accusations very difficult to dismiss without a serious, transparent investigation.

The Israeli military and police have pushed back hard against accusations of “war crime”

The Israeli military and police issued a joint statement saying the men were “wanted individuals” who were “affiliated with a terror network.” They claimed these suspects had carried out “terror activities,” including throwing explosives and firing at security forces.

According to the joint statement, the forces had entered the area, enclosed the structure where the suspects were located, and initiated a surrender procedure that they claim “lasted several hours.” They further detailed that after using engineering tools on the structure, the two suspects exited. It was “following their exit,” the statement reads, that “fire was directed toward the suspects.”

What makes this incident even more concerning is the political reaction that followed. Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, gave his complete and full backing to the officers involved. Writing on X, Ben Gvir said “the fighters acted exactly as expected of them.”

Gvir didn’t stop there, either; he publicly stated his extreme view that “terrorists must die.” This quote is a top-tier example of how high-level political rhetoric can justify lethal force, and it seriously exposes a dangerous motive, regardless of whether the men were armed or not in that final moment. Contrary to his claims, we have seen thousands of Palestinians who were illegally detained by Israel without charge.

This raid in Jenin is just the latest move in a heavy Israeli campaign that has been operating for months across cities in the northern West Bank, including a recent operation launched in the nearby city of Tubas. This is despite President Trump’s vow for a peaceful ceasefire. Israel maintains that these operations are absolutely necessary to tackle Palestinian armed groups, whom they claim as responsible for attacks against Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers.

