‘VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW’: Mark Levin demands an FBI investigation into the leak of Trump’s reported phone tirade at Netanyahu

Mark Levin is calling for an official FBI investigation after a report described an intense, profanity-filled phone call between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The report came from Axios and claims Trump used harsh language during the call, including asking Netanyahu, “What the f*** are you doing?”

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The report also says Trump accused Netanyahu of “ingratitude” and called him “crazy” during their private talk. Levin responded to the report on X, treating the leak itself as the main problem rather than the contents of the exchange. He allegedly suggested that the release of the details was deliberate and harmful to U.S. interests.

He described the leak as a serious security and diplomatic failure. According to Mediaite, Levin argued that releasing such a sensitive conversation is a “VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW” and claimed it gives unnecessary help to the Iranian regime and its Hezbollah proxy. He framed the disclosure as an act that benefits adversaries at a moment of heightened regional tension.

Levin frames the leak as a benefit to U.S. adversaries

According to Levin, the leak makes the United States look weak and desperate for a deal. He believes this ultimately helps adversaries while damaging the diplomatic standing of both the United States and Israel. He stressed that the main victims are the Israeli people, who face direct threats from missile fire.

The Axios report relies on two unnamed U.S. officials and a third anonymous source. It claims Trump told Netanyahu that he was responsible for keeping the Prime Minister out of prison, widely understood as a reference to Trump’s past involvement with Netanyahu’s corruption trial, which has been paused.

One U.S. official who spoke to Axios summarized Trump’s comments by saying, “You’re f*ing crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a-. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

THE LEAK IN AXIOS WAS A VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW AND PROVIDED SUPPORT TO THE IRANIAN REGIME AND ITS HEZBOLLAH PROXY



Whomever leaked that story to Barack Ravid at Axios did a grave disservice to our country, to our president, to Israel, and to Israel's prime minister. The… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 1, 2026

Levin made clear he is unhappy with the damage he believes the leak caused to military and diplomatic plans. He questioned whether the government will look into the source, asking, “Will there be an FBI investigation to determine who leaked? If not, why not?”

The FBI has handled other high-profile cases recently, including a former CIA official charged over seized gold bars. Levin maintained that whoever gave the information to Barak Ravid at Axios has done a major disservice to the country and the leaders involved.

The timing of the report is sensitive, as it came out the same day Iranian state media announced the suspension of negotiations with the United States. Iran framed this move as a response to Israeli military actions in Lebanon, which were themselves a reaction to rocket fire from Hezbollah. The tension around these events makes the leak appear more impactful, as it shows friction between two key allies during active conflict.

Despite the report of a heated exchange, Trump offered a different view of the call in a post on Truth Social. He wrote, “I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon.” Trump added that Netanyahu turned his troops around and thanked him for the conversation.

He also said he had spoken with representatives of Hezbollah and that they agreed to stop firing on Israel, expressing hope that the ceasefire would last for “an eternity.” Netanyahu also commented publicly on his talk with Trump, though his account stressed a firm stance on Israeli security.

He wrote on X that he told Trump that if Hezbollah does not stop attacking Israeli cities and citizens, Israel will move forward with targeting operations in Beirut. He clarified that this position has not changed and that the Israel Defense Forces will continue their operations in southern Lebanon as planned.

שוחחתי הערב עם הנשיא טראמפ ואמרתי לו שאם חיזבאללה לא יחדל לתקוף את ערינו ואזרחינו – ישראל תתקוף מטרות טרור בביירות.



עמדתנו זו עומדת בעינה.



במקביל, צה״ל ימשיך לפעול כמתוכנן בדרום לבנון. — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 1, 2026

The gap between the reported private tirade and the public statements from both leaders adds complexity to the situation. While the Axios report describes a tense, insulting exchange, both Trump and Netanyahu have focused their public messages on a joint effort to ease tensions in Lebanon. The Lebanese embassy in the United States also confirmed that it received word of Hezbollah’s acceptance of a U.S. proposal for a mutual halt to attacks.

The leak has created a significant stir, with figures like Levin arguing that the unauthorized release of such details is a grave breach of protocol. The FBI is no stranger to unusual disclosures, having recently released a 1966 memo describing a landed craft. The demand for an investigation highlights the tension between the need for transparency in government and the need to keep secure, private channels between international leaders.

According to critics of the leak, the core issue is that private communication between heads of state should stay private, so that diplomatic strategy and national security are not compromised by internal personnel trying to influence the narrative.

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